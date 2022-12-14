Sanders wins another All-America honor

FAYETTEVILLE -- Drew Sanders made it 4 for 4 on All-America teams on Tuesday when the University of Arkansas linebacker was named a second-team selection by The Sporting News.

The junior, who is tied for 10th in the country with 9.5 sacks, had already achieved consensus All-America status by being named to the teams compiled by the Football Writers Association of America, The Associated Press and the Walter Camp Foundation, including a first-team choice by AP.

The first-team linebackers as chosen by The Sporting News were Iowa's Jack Campbell, Georgia's Jadon Dumas-Johnson and Cincinnati's Ivan Pace Jr.

Campbell was named the Butkus Award winner last weekend as the nation's top collegiate linebacker, while Sanders, the other two and Washington State's Dayian Henley were the finalists.

Sanders, a one-year transfer from Alabama, racked up 103 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 3 forced fumbles, all team highs along with his sack count.

He also recovered one fumble and had his first career interception in a 42-27 win over Ole Miss that secured bowl eligibility for the Razorbacks on Nov. 19.

The American Football Coaches Association All-America team will be released today.

The 6-5, 233-pounder from Denton, Texas, has declared for the NFL Draft and will not play in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28.



