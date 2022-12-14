Space at planned University of Arkansas center named for family after they donate $30,000

A flexible studio space/classroom at the University of Arkansas' Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation will be named for the Tim and Beverly Graham family, as the family has announced a $300,000 contribution.

The 3,758-square-foot flexible studio space/classroom on the third floor will be the Tim and Beverly Graham Family Studio and Classroom, according to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

The Center, expected to open in the fall of 2024, will house the Fay Jones School’s graduate program in timber and wood and be an epicenter for its multiple timber and wood initiatives. It will also house the school’s existing design-build program and an expanded digital fabrication laboratory.

“This center gives the university an opportunity to showcase one of our state’s most abundant natural resources,” Tim Graham said in a news release from the university. “It also will allow the design professions to hire graduates who will bring new ideas and perspectives on what can be accomplished with wood.”

The Fay Jones School is a leading advocate for innovation in timber and wood design, and the Center will have a similar focus, according to the university.

The four-story, 44,800-square-foot center also will include studios, seminar and conference rooms, faculty offices, a small auditorium and a public exhibition space.