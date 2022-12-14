Springdale City Council adopts updated downtown master plan

SPRINGDALE -- The City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to adopt an updated master plan for the city's downtown area.

The plan includes expanded boundaries for the downtown district to include Springdale High School, the Springdale Public Library, the Springdale Municipal Airport and Parsons Stadium, home of the Rodeo of the Ozarks.

With the council's approval of the updated downtown master plan, the city's Planning Department staff will work to update the form-based plan of zoning for the district, said Patsy Christie, director of the Planning Department.

Form-based code takes into consideration the entire district and its character, directing development that fits into the city's vision for the downtown district. The form-based code allows for a variety of options, including residential, commercial and other uses to exist together, sometimes in the same building. It also emphasizes a building's design over its use.

Planning staff also will work to put in place incentives for developers to bring housing to the district, for which developers have been waiting, Christie continued.

The U.S. secretary of the treasury in 2018 designated Springdale's downtown as an economically distressed community, where new investments might be eligible for preferential tax treatment.

The updated downtown master plan shows visual checks for finished projects. These include Walter Turnbow Park and Shiloh Square revitalization, Tyson Foods downtown office development, Emma Avenue streetscapes, revitalization of retail on Emma and connecting Maple Avenue across the tracks of the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad.

"The new master plan highlighted things we've accomplished -- and we're very proud of what we've done," Christie said.

Other projects are started but not completed, Christie said. These include downtown housing; more Emma streetscapes; an expanded Municipal Campus; public green space along Spring Creek to the south of Emma; enhancements for the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, the 214 building, The Jones Center and Northwest Medical Center; expansion of Luther George Park; the Market Center of the Ozarks; and improvements to Park, Berry and Powell streets.

The master plan also includes mixed-use office redevelopment on Berry and Thompson streets, a hotel downtown, housing development along Luther George Park and improvements in conjunction with the Springdale Housing Authority.

The updated plan includes development of subdistricts in the downtown district: a "Main Street" along Emma; a mixed-use "innovation" district along Huntsville Avenue between Hewitt and Ruby streets; a civic district including the Municipal Campus, Shiloh Museum and First United Methodist Church, which also will serve as a gateway to downtown; an arts district; and areas of mixed-income housing.

The improvements to the downtown area can position Springdale as a local and regional destination, the plan reads.

Christie noted the plan includes housing and parking in the downtown district, which were not addressed in the original plan.

"We need housing in downtown," she said. "A variety of housing types is good for business. And we need workforce housing for people who are going to work downtown."

"I've worked 25 years to see a parking problem in downtown," Christie told the council. "People are coming back to downtown. But I don't want to wait until we have a problem to address parking."

The plan includes parking structures in support of key downtown amenities and destinations. The plan suggests structures near the intersections of Meadow Avenue and Shiloh Street, Johnson Avenue and North Commercial Street, Johnson and Blair Street, and Berry Street and East Center Avenue.

The plan also proposes connections of on-street bike paths to the Razorback Greenway, a bus system, and infrastructure serving and connecting many modes of transportation -- walking, biking, scooters, buses and ride-share.

"Many people are supporting revitalization downtown," Christie said. "We want to continue the momentum we've seen."

In other business:

• The council approved the appointments of Cassie Mancia and Laura Eppes to the city's Housing Authority.

Mancia's term will expire July 27, 2026. She will complete the term of Donald Vinson, who resigned in September.

Eppes' term will expire Jun 29, 2027. She replaces Miguel Lopez Jr. on the board.

• The council reappointed Mitchell Johnson to the Northwest Arkansas National Airport Authority, with a term to expire Jan. 1, 2029.



