Super Quiz: Gates

1. This strait connects the San Francisco Bay with the Pacific Ocean.

2. This political scandal led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon.

3. This gate in Paris is at the western end of the Champs-Elysees.

4. This stainless-steel arch is in St. Louis.

5. This gate in Berlin is a symbol of peace and a city landmark.

6. Term for a neighborhood to which entry is restricted to residents and their guests.

7. Hells Gate is an abrupt narrowing of this river in British Columbia.

8. This gate is the sole remaining piece of Mycenaean sculpture.

9. What is the full name of the foundation abbreviated as BMGF?

ANSWERS:

1. The Golden Gate

2. Watergate

3. Arc de Triomphe

4. The Gateway Arch

5. Brandenburg Gate

6. Gated community

7. Fraser River

8. Lion Gate

9. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation