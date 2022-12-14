Time running out for vote on city budget

A special called Pine Bluff City Council meeting was held Tuesday morning to ask the mayor and members of the Ways and Means Committee to submit the proposed city budget to the full council for a vote by the end of the year.

Sponsored by council members Ivan Whitfield, Steven Mays, Joni Alexander and Glen Brown Sr., the resolution states that Mayor Shirley Washington has not submitted the document to the full council for a vote.

Mays, the committee chairman, has scheduled meetings to consider the proposed budget, but the majority of committee members have failed to attend, resulting in lack of a quorum, according to the resolution.

Standard practice has been for the proposed budget to be submitted to the full council for a vote before year's end. The resolution asks that the budget be sent to the full council in time for consideration at the last regularly scheduled City Council meeting to be held on Monday.

Ways and Means Committee members include Mays, Glen Brown Jr. and Bruce Lockett. Last month, the Ways and Means Committee meeting ended when council and committee members walked out leaving Glen Brown Jr, who has been filling in as chairman for Mays, unable to finish the meeting.

The budget had approximately $120,328 in departmental adjustments, but it was the proposal by council member Lockett identifying how the city would fund $2 million to the Delta Rhythm and Bayous group that caused the commotion.

At issue was that the Pine Bluff City Council had approved a resolution to have the $2 million come from the 5/8-cent sales tax used by Go Forward Pine Bluff.

Because of the two failed attempts to reschedule the Ways and Means Committee meeting because Brown Jr., Lockett, and Washington were unable to attend, Whitfield said he believes that outside influences are the cause of an intentional delay in getting the budget passed before the end of the year.

"Alderman [Joni] Alexander will be leaving Dec. 31. I'm gone Dec 31 and their hope is that the new people that come in and take our place will help them reverse what this eight person committee has already done," Whitfield said.

Washington, however, said the meetings, which were called by Mays, were done without first consulting Brown Jr. who had been substituting in that role.

"It was not proper to not even consider asking him if that schedule will work," said Washington, who said what Mays did was out of order.

Brown Jr. said he informed the city clerk that he would not be able to attend the first scheduled meeting.

He said he contacted Mays about the second meeting and told him that the mayor still had some things to work on on the budget and needed to wait.

"We are making some adjustments to the budget. The budget is not ready to go to the Ways and Means Committee even as I speak," Washington continued.

"There are some things that we are adjusting as a result of some decisions that were made last week."

Washington said she couldn't guarantee the budget would be submitted by Dec. 31.

"Main thing is just checking to make sure those figures are right and we will be able to fulfill the financial obligations and commitments that we are making within that budget," she said.

"When we get there, yes, we will submit a budget to the Ways and Means meeting for adoption. It may happen today, it may happen tomorrow. I'm not sure. When it does happen a meeting will be called."

When it came to the Downtown Cultural District project, Washington said their $2 million commitment to the project still stands.

"A project was redirected because Go Forward Pine Bluff was already planning a downtown art walk and so they are just rolling it over from that art walk to the project that was on the table by the Delta Rhythm and Bayous," Washington said.

With a call to vote, the resolution passed 5-2 with council members Steven Shaner and Glen Brown Jr. voting against it. Lockett, who was on Zoom during most of the meeting, was unavailable during the vote.