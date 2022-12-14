Tornadoes spawned in mid-South





DALLAS -- A large storm blowing across the country Tuesday spawned several tornadoes that wrecked buildings and injured several people in Oklahoma and Texas, left two people missing in Louisiana and saw much of the central United States bracing for blizzard-like conditions.

Sherriff's deputies, firefighters, volunteers and dog teams were searching the debris after a tornado touched down about 10 miles from Shreveport, La., the Caddo Parish sheriff's office said. Two people were missing, one was hurt and several buildings were destroyed, Sgt. Casey Jones said.

"We're focused on searching for people. ... I'm hoping they're with family somewhere," he said a few hours after the tornado swept through Four Forts. There were no immediate reports of deaths.

An area stretching from Montana into western Nebraska and Colorado was under blizzard warnings, and the National Weather Service said that as much as 2 feet of snow was possible in some areas of western South Dakota and northwestern Nebraska. Ice and sleet were expected in the eastern Great Plains.

Forecasters expect the storm system to hobble the upper Midwest with ice, rain and snow for days, as well as move into the Northeast and central Appalachians. The weather service issued a winter storm watch for residents in West Virginia to Vermont from tonight through Friday afternoon.

In the south, a line of thunderstorms that moved across North Texas and Oklahoma early Tuesday brought tornadoes, damaging winds, hail and heavy rain, said National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Bradshaw.

The weather service examined about a dozen different areas across North Texas to determine if Tuesday's damage was caused by high winds or tornadoes. Authorities reported Tuesday dozens of damaged homes and businesses and several people injured.

More than 1,000 flights into and out of Dallas area airports were delayed, and over 100 were canceled, according to FlightAware.

About 20 homes and businesses were damaged in the storm, police in North Richland Hills, Texas, said. In nearby Grapevine, police spokesperson Amanda McNew reported five confirmed injuries.





Near Decatur, about 70 miles northwest of Dallas, the Wise County Office of Emergency Management said two people were injured. One person was taken to the hospital and the other was treated at the scene.

Meanwhile, a tornado struck Wayne, Okla., shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday. There were no deaths or injuries reported, McClain County sheriff's Capt. Bryan Murrell said.

National Weather Service meteorologist Doug Speheger said wind speeds reached 111-135 mph and the tornado was rated EF-2.

In parts of Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota, the National Weather Service warned that up to about a half-inch of ice could form and winds could gust up to 45 mph.

All of western Nebraska was under a blizzard warning through Thursday and the weather service said up to 20 inches of snow was expected in the northwest.

The Nebraska State Patrol, which was called to deal with several crashes and jackknifed semitrailers overnight, urged people to stay off the roads.

Power outages affecting about 1,700 customers in the eastern part of South Dakota were reported by utility providers Tuesday.

A blizzard warning has been issued on Minnesota's north shore, as some areas are expecting up to 24 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph. And in the south of the state, winds gusting up to 50 mph had reduced visibility.

National Weather Service meteorologist Melissa Dye said snow, ice and rain are expected to last in Minnesota at least through Friday night.

The storm system was expected to move into the Northeast and central Appalachians with snow and freezing rain by late today, forecasters said. The severe weather threat also continues into today for Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, according to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla.

In Colorado, all roads were closed in the northeast quadrant of the state.

The weather is part of the same system that dumped heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada and western U.S. in recent days.

In Utah, Salt Lake County law enforcement told KSL-TV that a skier was found dead Tuesday morning. The 37-year-old man, who they did not name, was last seen on a chairlift Monday afternoon and was reported missing around 7 p.m.

Information for this article was contributed by Ken Miller, Jill Bleed, Sam Metz, Trisha Ahmed, Margery Beck and Robert Jablon of The Associated Press.









Gallery: Massive U.S. storms, blizzard threat







