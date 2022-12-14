UNDER THE RADAR: Jonesboro’s Frederick Giles

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Jonesboro’s Frederick Giles.

Position: Defensive end

Class: 2023

Size: 6-3, 215

Stats: 104 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 4 sacks and recovered fumble

Offers: Pittsburg State, Fort Hays State, Lincoln Arkansas Tech, Incarnate Word, Missouri Southern and others

Preferred walkon offers: Arkansas State, Memphis

Coach Randy Coleman:

“To me, Fred is a lot like (current Razorback DE) Jashaud Stewart. He only knows how to play all out. He’s a violent football player. He’s going to play til the whistle. He does not take a play off. Similar to Jashaud. Where Jashaud was a little bit ahead of him at this point but Fred has length that Jashaud didn’t have.

“He’s going to be someone that can put on weight and keep it on and carry it well because of his frame and he has speed and athleticism. He’s never going to quit on a play.”







