Union County election results certified

The Union County Election Commission met Tuesday morning to certify the results of the 2022 General Election.

The commission had been waiting since the Dec. 6 mayoral runoff in Felsenthal for two absentee ballots sent from overseas, commissioner Mike Hays explained. Absentee ballots sent from overseas must arrive no later than 10 days following the election to be counted.

"We knew we had two outstanding overseas ballots. They came in yesterday, so that's why we can certify today," he said. "Otherwise we would have had to wait until Friday if they weren't back, to give them a chance to have that 10 days."

Both absentee ballots were for Linda Newbury, the incumbent, independent candidate for Mayor of Felsenthal. They didn't change the outcome of the race, however.

Newbury lost by one vote to challenger Theresa Howard, with 22 election day votes and two absentee votes (24 votes total) to Howard's 24 election day votes and one early vote (25 votes total). Only one more vote was cast in the runoff than was cast in the General Election on Nov. 8, when Newbury and Howard tied 24-24.

Cliff Wright, chair of the election commission, said he would send the certified results to the State Board of Election Commissioners, a division of the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office.

The commission also approved a reimbursement request for the primary election held in May. Hays explained that the state covers most of the costs of primary elections, including pollworker pay, assistance from the company that makes the voting machines used in Union County, newspaper advertising, meeting and supply costs and training.

"The state reimburses the county for all expenses paid, basically – for almost all expenses paid," Hays said.

Hays said the El Dorado School District was billed for the school board elections held with the primaries. Shelley Pruitt, chief financial officer for the district, said the ESD paid $2,508.49 for the school board elections.

In total, the commission's reimbursement request was for $66,137.84, minus the cost of the school board election, Hays said.

"It costs us somewhere between $65,000 and $70,000, is what a general or primary election is going to cost us," Hays said. "So they're not cheap."

Commissioners also discussed errors that made it onto ballots this year, including a candidate's name being misspelled on primary ballots and two state representative candidates for different districts appearing on all ballots instead of just those of residents of their districts in the General Election.

"None of the mistakes we had were material, but you still wish they hadn't happened," commissioner Floyd Thomas said. "Is there some way we can prevent that from happening?"

Hays said he wouldn't be opposed to having additional proofreaders check ballots to ensure there are no mistakes in future elections. He noted that the time frame for printing ballots, checking them and programming the voting machines is very short.

"It's a real short period of time," he said. "But yeah, I would much rather see more people look at it."