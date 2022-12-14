University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Southern Arkansas University awarded $3.6M





The University of Arkansas at Little Rock and Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia are to receive a combined $3.6 million in funding and technical assistance from expert partners over the next three years.

Officials say the funding will be used to increase the quantity, quality and diversity of the state’s teacher workforce.

Forward Arkansas is providing the phase II implementation grants to the two institutions as part of its Educator Preparation Program Design Collaborative. The collaborative was started in 2021 as a competitive grant program to help universities build up the pool of elementary and secondary school teachers in the state.

“We are very excited to support SAU and UA-Little Rock. They developed bold, innovative plans for transformation and have the potential to dramatically impact the teacher pipeline in the regions they serve as well as the state more broadly,” said Ben Kutylo, executive director of Forward Arkansas.