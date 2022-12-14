U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issue small craft advisory

A small craft advisory has been issued for the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System in Arkansas, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Wednesday afternoon.
Heavy rainfall in Arkansas and Oklahoma during the last 24 hours caused Arkansas River flows exceeding 70,000 cubic feet per second at Ozark and Dardanelle.
At present, flows at Ozark and Dardanelle are near 95,000 cubic feet per second, the Corps said.
The Corps issues small craft advisories when flows exceed 70,000 cubic feet per second because strong currents and large debris can make pleasure crafts unsafe.
A crest near 100,000 cubic feet per second "will make its way downstream over the next few days," the Corps said in a news release.
Daily river information is available at www.swl-wc.usace.army.mil or in the Little Rock District’s mobile App, which can be found in mobile App stores by searching for USACE Little Rock.
Recreation information is also available at www.swl.usace.army.mil.