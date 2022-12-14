U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issue small craft advisory





Heavy rainfall in Arkansas and Oklahoma during the last 24 hours caused Arkansas River flows exceeding 70,000 cubic feet per second at Ozark and Dardanelle.







At present, flows at Ozark and Dardanelle are near 95,000 cubic feet per second, the Corps said.

The Corps issues small craft advisories when flows exceed 70,000 cubic feet per second because strong currents and large debris can make pleasure crafts unsafe.

A small craft advisory has been issued for the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System in Arkansas, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Wednesday afternoon.