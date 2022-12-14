U.S. to send Patriot anti-air missile battery to Ukraine

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. is poised to approve sending a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery to Ukraine, finally agreeing to an urgent request from Ukrainian leaders desperate for more robust weapons to shoot down incoming Russian missiles, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

The approval is likely to come later this week and could be announced as early as Thursday, said three officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision is not final and has not been made public. Two of the officials said the Patriot will come from Pentagon stocks and be moved from another country overseas.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed Western leaders as recently as Monday to provide more advanced weapons to help his country in its war with Russia. The Patriot would be the most advanced surface-to-air missile system the West has provided to Ukraine to help repel Russian aerial attacks.

During a video conference Monday, Zelenskyy told host Germany and other leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers that his country needed long-range missiles, modern tanks, artillery, missile batteries and other high-tech air defense systems to counter Russian attacks that have knocked out electricity and water supplies for millions of Ukrainians.

He acknowledged that "Russia still has an advantage in artillery and missiles."

Zelenskyy said protecting Ukraine's energy facilities from Russian missiles and Iranian drones "will be the protection of the whole of Europe, since with these strikes Russia is provoking a humanitarian and migration catastrophe not only for Ukraine, but also for the entire EU."

White House and Pentagon leaders have said consistently that providing Ukraine with additional air defenses is a priority.

Patriot missiles have been under consideration for some time. As the winter closed in and the Russian bombardment of civilian infrastructure escalated, officials said that consideration took on increased priority.

Pentagon and State Department officials at news briefings Tuesday would not confirm the plan to provide Patriots to Ukraine, repeatedly saying they had nothing to announce.

U.S. officials had balked at providing the weapons to Ukraine because they could be considered an escalation that would trigger a response from Moscow.

The Patriot also requires significant training and there were concerns that U.S. troops would have been required to operate it. Biden has flatly rejected sending any U.S. combat troops to Ukraine.

Regarding training in general, the U.S. takes those needs into consideration when providing complicated weapons systems to Ukraine, such as the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS, said Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary. U.S. forces are training Ukrainian troops on a number of systems, including the HIMARS, in other European countries such as Germany.

According to officials, the U.S. plan would be to send one Patriot battery. A truck-mounted Patriot battery includes up to eight launchers, each of which can hold four missiles.

The entire system, which includes a phased array radar, a control station, computers and generators, typically requires about 90 soldiers to operate and maintain, but only three soldiers are needed to actually fire it, according to the Army.

Patriot missile systems and other similar sophisticated surface-to-air weapons are in major demand among U.S. allies, including eastern European nations worried that they could be Russia's next targets.

INTERNATIONAL AID

Dozens of countries and international organizations threw their weight and more than $1 billion in aid pledges behind an urgent new push Tuesday to keep Ukrainians powered, fed, warmed and moving as winter approaches.

An international donor conference in Paris quickly racked up substantial promises of financial and in-kind support, a defiant response to sustained Russian aerial bombardment of critical infrastructure that has plunged millions of Ukrainian civilians into deepening cold and dark.

French President Emmanuel Macron, the conference host, denounced the bombardments as war crimes, asserting that Moscow had resorted to pounding civilian infrastructure because its troops suffered setbacks on the battlefields.

Russia "has chosen a cynical strategy, aiming to destroy civilian infrastructure in order to put Ukraine on its knees," Macron said. "The objective is clear: Respond to military defeats by spreading terror among civilians, try to break the back as it can't maintain the front."

As temperatures plunge and snow falls, Ukraine's needs are huge and pressing. Since Russia began hitting critical infrastructure in October, successive waves of cruise missiles and exploding drones have destroyed about half of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, the Kyiv government has said.

Ukraine's prime minister has alleged that Russia is trying to pressure Europe by creating a mass exodus of Ukrainian refugees like the one early in the war. Russia says its military aim in destroying infrastructure is weakening Ukraine's ability to defend itself and disrupting flows of Western weapons to the country it attacked in February.

The invasion has left many tens of thousands of people dead or injured and forced an estimated 6.5 million Ukrainians from their homes.

Zelenskyy, who addressed the Paris conference by video, said some 12 million Ukrainians -- roughly 25% of the pre-invasion population -- are living with power outages.

The Ukrainian president argued that a concerted international effort to keep Ukraine's utility systems working could help dissuade Moscow from further attacks and potentially force it to the negotiating table, as well as prevent more Ukrainians from fleeing.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine needs electric generators as urgently as armored vehicles and armored vests for its troops.

Donors offered an array of help -- from light bulbs, generators and power transformers to assistance with food, water, health, transport and rebuilding. France's Foreign Ministry said $1.1 billion in financial and in-kind aid was pledged, all of it expected to reach Ukraine over the toughest winter months.

Without reliable power and other essential services, life for many is becoming a battle for survival.

Private electricity provider DTEK reported restoring power to close to 80,000 households in eastern Ukraine over the past week.

Oleksandr Fomenko, the head of DTEK Grids, said workers have restored electricity to some homes at least five times due to recurring Russian strikes. State power company Ukrenergo said strong winds, frost, snow and ice on power lines were hampering repairs.

In other Ukraine war developments Tuesday, fighting that caused casualties and damage raged in the eastern city of Kupiansk, northeastern Ukraine's Sumy region, towns neighboring the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the southern Kherson region.

The governor of the Luhansk region said the Ukrainian army was edging closer to a key Russian defense line between the towns of Kreminna and Svatove.

A senior U.S. military official said the U.S. believes Russia's stocks of new or "fully serviceable" artillery rocket ammunition will last until "early 2023."

The official, who spoke to Pentagon reporters on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing operations in Ukraine, said Russia was turning to the use of degraded ammunition, which is more unpredictable and risky. The official said Russia will likely struggle to replenish its stocks by increasing domestic production, buying more from foreign suppliers and refurbishing older ammunition.

Belarus began an unscheduled "emergency check" of its army's combat readiness, its defense ministry said. The announcement raised fears that Minsk, Moscow's longtime and dependent ally, might directly enter the war in neighboring Ukraine.

The Belarusian monitoring group Belaruskyi Hayun claims Russian troops inside Belarus have been moving equipment closer to the Ukrainian border.

CANCELED EVENT

Russian President Vladimir Putin typically uses his annual marathon news conference to polish his image, answering a wide range of questions on domestic and foreign policy to demonstrate his grip on details and give the semblance of openness even though the event is choreographed.

But this year, with his troops on the back foot in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed Monday that Putin wouldn't hold the news conference this month without explaining why.

"Kremlin officials are almost certainly extremely sensitive about the possibility that any event attended by Putin could be hijacked by unsanctioned discussion about the 'special military operation,'" the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote in a commentary on Twitter, using Moscow's term for the war.

Putin also has canceled another annual fixture this year, a televised call-in show in which he takes questions from the public to nurture his father-of-the-nation image. And no date has been set for Putin's annual televised state-of-the-nation address to parliament, a constitutional obligation.

Political analyst Abbas Gallyamov said in a video commentary that the decision not to hold the news conference was likely because Putin "has nothing to say from the point of view of strategy."

In a rare acknowledgement last week that the war in Ukraine is taking longer than he anticipated, Putin acknowledged that wrapping up the campaign could be a "lengthy process." At the same time, he continued to claim that it was going according to plan and would achieve its goals.

Sergei Markov, a pro-Kremlin political expert, noted that Putin's decision to ditch the news conference and state-of-the-nation address reflected his hesitancy about the future course of action.

Information for this article was contributed by Lolita C. Baldor, Matthew Lee, Tara Copp, Sylvie Corbet, Inna Varenytsia, John Leicester and staff members of The Associated Press.