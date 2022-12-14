Watson Chapel staff, students stage walkout

About eight teachers and 25 students in the Watson Chapel School District walked off campus Tuesday morning in protest of what they consider unfair pay while two employees in the district's administration office building have received large raises.

The walkout was organized by Mark Cannon, a White Hall resident and activist who accused the district of misappropriating funds by not notifying board members of the substantial raises. Cannon said administrators are angry at him because he believes he exposed the district, and he would like a formal investigation into the alleged misappropriation.

The teachers and students met at the Dollar General across from the high school campus Tuesday morning. Cannon recorded the walkout on live video.

Students held up posters in support of teachers, some of which read:

• "Fair pay for all! We need answers!"

• "Teachers work in rat and roach-infested rooms with mold on the floor. We see an occasional bat or snake and can't get a raise or tax-free stipend.

• "Illegal raises need to be paid back now."

Superintendent Tom Wilson did not respond in detail to the accusations of illegal or unfair pay, but he said teachers typically discuss potential salary increases with district officials in January. The accusation of teachers working in unsanitary classrooms was the first he said he ever heard.

"The teachers know we have a process where you notify the next person in the chain about classroom conditions, and then it goes up the chain," he said.

Teachers have also complained about not being paid more than once per month, as the cost of living increases.

Wilson confirmed he sent district support specialist Kerri McNeal across the street from the administration building to ask the students back to campus.

"He wants to suspend all of y'all that walked out in protest," McNeal told the students. "I told him, don't do that. Let me come out here and talk to y'all. Y'all made your stand, and we support – we thank you for your support, but we don't want any of you students to get in trouble."

Wilson said the students will face discipline as outlined in the school handbook for walking out of class without permission, and that each teacher who walked out can take a personal day to avoid an unexcused absence.

"Let him know it's the students' choice if they decide to go back in class," Cannon told McNeal, asking her to relay the message to Wilson. "They're not being taught. They're not given the education they deserve because you're short-staffed and the morale is low. First of all, if the teacher morale is low amongst the faculty, what do you expect among the students? Tell him if he wants to suspend the students for taking a stand on what's right, we'll be out here tomorrow, and the next day and the next day, and the next day and the next day."

Wilson said he and Cannon have not met face-to-face.

Cannon wrote a letter to the school dated Dec. 8 requesting to speak during Monday's regular board meeting about a plan to "rectify salary issues" with classified staff members; an "Intent to investigate allegations of misappropriation/theft of funds" by a district-level employee in order to provide her and a coworker substantial raises while the district was in a reduction of force, and a "Plan to implement fair wage practices with all staff."

In a written response, the district denied the request, citing personnel matters.

Using public charts of employee salaries, Cannon pointed out some classified employees who have been with the district for decades weren't receiving nearly as much money as teachers, and complained that the raises that district-level employees in question far outweighed the maximum that a teacher with at least 25 years' experience and a doctorate degree before bonuses and stipends, which is $58,275. According to documents Cannon provided, one of the district-level employees saw a 14% increase in her pay from 2020 to $92,563 this year and another saw a 47% gain in salary over the past two years to $75,801.

"They refused to talk to me," Cannon said during the walkout. "They refused to hear the cries. So, it takes this right here in order to get their attention. Now, they want to talk. They've had all year to talk."

Wilson – who was hired by the district as interim superintendent in July and promoted to the full-time role in October – said a "can of worms" and "Pandora's box" are being opened.

"We lost so many students, it seems like every time we get something positive going in the district, somebody tries to bring us down," he said. He and other district officials are working on plans for construction of a new high school, which they believe will attract students who transferred back to Watson Chapel.

The district enrollment has dropped from 2,582 during the 2017-18 school year to 1,796 this year, largely due to population decreases in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County and student transfers to neighboring school districts.