8th Circuit reverses Rison man's child porn conviction

The conviction of a Rison man on federal child pornography production charges was reversed Thursday by a three-judge panel of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis after the panel decided the evidence presented at trial did not fit the criminal charges filed.

Matthew Caleb McCoy, 31, of Rison, was convicted on June 30, 2021, on two counts of production of child pornography following a three-day trial. The following December, Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. sentenced McCoy to serve 17-1/2 years in prison.

McCoy argued on appeal that the videos used to convict him did not show "sexually explicit conduct," a point he also raised in a motion for judgment of acquittal that was denied by Marshall, who nonetheless noted that the motion was "a close case on the facts."

The indictment focused on two secretly recorded videos of M.B., McCoy’s then approximately fifteen-year-old cousin, before and after she took a shower in McCoy’s master bathroom. The indictment alleged McCoy used M.B. to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing two videos of such conduct.

Chief Circuit Judge Lavenski Smith, along with Circuit Judges Jane Kelly and Steven Grasz, concluded that the behavior depicted in the videos did not rise to the level of "actual ... lascivious exhibition," of genitalia required by the statute, saying in the opinion that "mere nudity" is not sufficient to justify conviction under the statute.

According to the reversal, authored by Judge Grasz, the government's argument that "M.B.'s innocent acts of undressing and taking a shower on the videos are lascivious because of McCoy's intent for them to be sexual" could not meet the standard for conviction because "the statute does not ask whether the videos were intended to appeal to the defendant's particular sexual interest.

"Instead," Grasz continued, "the inquiry is whether the videos, on their face, are of a sexual character," and concluded, "the evidence was insufficient to support the conviction under 18 U.S.C. § 2251(a)."