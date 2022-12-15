The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Dec. 14, 2022

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-22-411. Heidi Chassels and Jeremy Collins v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hixson and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-22-196. Dennis Davis v. State of Arkansas, from Mississippi County Circuit Court, Osceola District. Affirmed; remanded to correct sentencing order. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CR-22-290. Dalvin Jones v. State of Arkansas, from Hempstead County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-22-165. Rayford Pryor, Jr. v. State of Arkansas, from Cross County Circuit Court. Reversed. Gladwin and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-21-524. Louis Langley Pitts v. Bailey Anderson, from Washington County Circuit Court. Appeal dismissed. Virden and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-22-334. Royal Martin v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Dallas County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-21-463. Samuel Wallace and Mary Wallace v. Rail Resources, LLC, from Union County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-22-25. Jon Rogers v. Aramark and Sedgwick Claims Management, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Abramson and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-22-223. Casey McClara v. Robert McClara and Judith McClara, from Polk County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-21-550. Mary Smith v. Jonathan Smith, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Fifteenth Division. Reversed and remanded. Virden and Barrett, JJ., agree.

CV-22-10. Katherine McClerkin v. Rogue Construction, LLC, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Reversed and remanded. Harrison, C.J., and Brown, J., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-22-83. Jay Parker v. State of Arkansas, from Scott County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

CV-21-516. Terry Holmes v. Staci Jones, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach, Gruber, and Brown, JJ., agree. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., dissent.

CV-21-554. Michael Roberts v. Crabtree RV Center, Inc., from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Gladwin, JJ., agree.

CV-22-289. Nina Johnson v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gruber and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-20-704. Taylor Family Limited Partnership "B" v. XTO Energy, Inc., from Franklin County Circuit Court, Northern District. Reversed and remanded. Klappenbach and Gruber, JJ., agree.

CV-21-579. Patsy Inman and Lloyd Inman III v. Waymon Jeffery Hornbeck, from Arkansas County Circuit Court, Southern District. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Hixson, J., agree.

CV-22-324. Carey D. Bell v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Poinsett County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-22-215. Shawn McLemore v. State of Arkansas, from Grant County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-22-255. Nina Johnson v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Gruber and Murphy, JJ., agree.