Arkansas native actress’ Jonesboro ‘debut’ is as lead in ‘She Loves Me’





Taylor Quick grew up in Little Rock, went to college in Fort Worth and now lives and makes a living as a singer-dancer-actress in Manhattan.

But until now, she had never been to Jonesboro.

Quick's Arkansas homecoming is as the female lead in "She Loves Me" — a production of Jonesboro-based professional company The Link Theatre — today-Sunday in the Simpson Theatre in Arkansas State University's Fowler Center.

In the musical, based on a 1936 play in Hungarian by Miklos Laszlo, sparring employees of a Budapest perfume shop who have, unaware of the other's identity, been swapping passionate but anonymous "dear friend" letters.

Quick, whose professional resume includes the national tour of the musical "Anastasia," plays Amalia Balash. Spencer Davis Milford, who appeared on Broadway in "The Winslow Boy," plays Georg Nowack.

(If the plotline sounds familiar, it's because the play has spurred three much better-known film adaptations -- the 1940 romantic comedy "The Shop Around the Corner," starring James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan; the 1949 screen musical "In the Good Old Summertime," starring Judy Garland and Van Johnson; and 1998's "You've Got Mail," starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.)

Broadway veterans Kate Loprest ("Hairspray") and George Psomas ("South Pacific") play fellow shop employees Ilona Ritter and Steven Kodaly, who themselves are involved in a heated affair. The cast also includes Quinton Sanders as Arpad Laszlo, John Mixon as Ladislav Sipos and Matt Carey as Mr. Maraczek. The ensemble, "built with local talent," Quick says, includes Josh Pryor, Gavin Wilson, Jharel Jerez, Fernanda Posadas, Allie Jones and Maddie Bowdon.

Another Broadway veteran, Joe Langworth, directs and choreographs. Set, lighting and costume designs are by Arkansas State faculty members Claire Abernathy and Jeff McLaughlin. Mary Medrick, the music director, who has an international resume, also teaches at ASU.

Link Theatre founders Matt Cavenaugh and Jenny Powers, both also Broadway veterans, "are bringing the community together," Quick says, "Broadway, the university, local talent."

Quick started out as a dancer, treading stages for Little Rock troupes the Arkansas Festival Ballet and, through Shuffles & Ballet II studio, what at the time was the junior company of Ballet Arkansas.

As a teenager, she took part in the Arkansas Repertory Theatre's Summer Musical Theatre Intensive, which introduced her to the broader world of musical theater; she made her professional debut at the Rep understudying a leading role in a musical version of "A Christmas Carol" and later appeared in the Rep's production of "Sister Act."

She studied musical theater at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth and thereafter moved to New York. Not long after she made the move, she and her mother saw the 2016 Broadway revival of "She Loves Me."

"It was like a piece of dessert," she recalls. "It was exquisite.

"It's one of the most charming musicals ever written. I was sitting in the audience and said to myself, 'I'd love to play Amalia some day.'"

The show originally opened in New York in 1963. The music is by Jerry Bock with lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, the team that a year or so later gave us "Fiddler on the Roof." The book is by Joe Masteroff, whose also wrote the book for "Cabaret."

Quick, while a freshman at TCU, got to do a scene from "The Shop Around the Corner" for a senior directing student. And "You've Got Mail" is her and her mother's favorite movie.

"Amalia is such a risk-taker," she says, "big-hearted, a lover of literature, eager and bright and talented."