Paragould, 1905: Wednesday’s feature showed Parrish College, a co-ed business school founded in 1903. Today’s card shows that not only did the school teach business, it also put forth a basketball team, which school president B.H. Parrish (pictured with the students) may have coached. Parrish died in 1953 at age 85. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Paragould, 1905: Wednesday's feature showed Parrish College, a co-ed business school founded in 1903. Today's card shows that not only did the school teach business, it also put forth a basketball team, which school president B.H. Parrish (pictured with the students) may have coached. Parrish died in 1953 at age 85. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Print Headline: Arkansas Postcard Past

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content