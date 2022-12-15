Arkansas waterfowl report

Rainfall in Central Arkansas since Sunday has helped ease dry conditions and made more habitat available for ducks.

Minor flooding was being noted around Patterson on the Cache River on Wednesday morning.

"Yeah, this was enough to put some water in the fields and provide some runoff for a few days, but we're still needing that really big rainfall to provide a huge amount of habitat and help move around a huge number of ducks," said Luke Naylor, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission's Wildlife Management Division chief.

New water should allow conditions on all the WRICE Program fields to be put into use in coming weekends. Some of the public hunting units at the Steve N. Wilson Raft Creek Bottoms WMA show 30% coverage. Dave Donaldson Black River WMA is mostly flooded, and the Big Lake WMA units finally have some coverage.

One important note for hunters who apply for permit hunting on the WRICE fields or the WMAs that require permits to hunt: The second portion of the season closes at sunset Dec. 23, meaning that the calendar has thrown hunters for a rare holiday loop this year, with the season closed for an entire weekend (Dec. 24-25). However, hunters will still want to apply for permits that will be available when the season resumes Dec. 26, with several permit options (other than WRICE) available at WMAs between Dec. 27-29 (such as the youth blinds at Dagmar that are open to all hunters on Wednesdays). To get those spots, you'll need to apply between 3 p.m. today and midnight Sunday.

Cloudy conditions and rain prevented the AGFC's aerial survey team from making its annual December waterfowl count last week.

"This is the worst weather I've seen for our aerial survey counts since I've been here," Naylor said.

Duck-tracker.com provides regularly updated duck migration maps and reports from states above Arkansas. Its latest map on Sunday showed biggest increases in migration from the middle of Missouri through its southeast corner. Only two Iowa counties are reporting an increase in duck migration counts over the past two weeks while all others are reporting large declines. This might indicate that ducks are pushing southward.

There are a lot of ducks along the Mississippi River, but they've been there a while, and their numbers are not increasingly significantly.

NORTHEAST ARKANSAS

BIG LAKE WMA

North Woods GTR Mast production is good. The Bo Dock gauge currently reads 235.2. Target level is 235.7 with 15% flooded.

South Woods GTR Mast production is fair. The 7-mile gauge is currently at 233.3 feet. Target level is 234.5 feet with 70% flooded.

Simmons Field Native production is good in the middle and south fields. 20% flooded.

DAVE DONALDSON BLACK RIVER WMA

Upper Island GTR Moderate mast crop. Water level is 269.7. Target level is 269.5. 100% flooded.

Lower Island GTR Moderate mast crop. Water level is below the gauge. Target level is 268.65. 100% flooded.

Upper Reyno GTR Moderate mast crop. Water level is 267.1. Target level is 266.9. 100% flooded.

Lower Reyno GTR Moderate mast crop. Water level is 266.6. Target level is 266.3. 100% flooded.

Winchester GTR Moderate mast crop. Target level is 263.3. 70% flooded.

EARL BUSS BAYOU DEVIEW WMA

South Oliver GTR Mast production is good. The area is 0% flooded.

Thompson Tract GTR Mast production has been good. 0% flooded. The Thompson Tract GTR will be allowed to rise and fall naturally without the gates being operated later and partially this season. This action is an effort to help the next generation of forest.

Lake Hogue WRA Primarily deep open water habitat. Normal pool level.

SHIREY BAY RAINEY BRAKE WMA

Adam Brake GTR Good mast crop. Water level is 238.6. 55% flooded.

Rainey Brake GTR Good mast crop. 80% flooded.

Eagle Pond GTR Good mast crop. 75% flooded.

Phase III Moist-Soil Unit Fair wetland-type vegetation. 75% flooded.

Charles Crisp Moist-Soil Unit Fair wetland-type vegetation. 30% flooded.

Ward Field Moist-Soil Unit Good wetland-type vegetation. 100% flooded.

River Field Moist-Soil Unit Good wetland-type vegetation. 100% flooded.

ST. FRANCIS SUNKEN LANDS WMA

Hunt Area Mast production is good. Water levels in the huntable areas are dependent on the St. Francis River. The water level at Oak Donnick is 213.77. The level for huntable timber is 212.11.

Snowden WRA Mixed grasses are present. 0% flooded.

Payneway WRA Pools A, B, C, and D have mixed smartweed and barnyard grasses, Moderate mast in Pools A, B, and C. Pool A is at 0%. Pool B is at 0%. Pool C is at 0% and Pool D is at 0%.

EAST CENTRAL ARKANSAS

HENRY GRAY HURRICANE LAKE WMA

North GTR Good mast crop. The White River at Augusta as of Wednesday, Nov. 23, was 21.04 feet and rising. The water level at Glaise Creek was 188.13. All structures on the North GTR will remain open during the 2022-23 season.

South GTR Fair mast crop. The White River at Augusta Nov. 23 was 21.04 feet and rising. The water level at Glaise Creek was 188.13. All structures on the North GTR will remain open during the 2022-23 season.

REX HANCOCK BLACK SWAMP WMA

Gregory GTR Good mast crop. Little water available (Cache River at Patterson was at 8.71 feet on Dec. 12.

Wyeville Unit Good stand of millet and native vegetation. 90% flooded.

SHEFFIELD NELSON DAGMAR WMA

The Conway George units are currently available for hunting by applying for online permits. Youths may apply for Saturday and Sunday hunts, with one adult hunter allowed per one youth, up to four hunters in the blind. Please visit agfc.com for maps, special regulations, permit application and draw dates. Hunters should call the Wildlife Hotline at 800-440-1477 for current road closures. The AGFC will not put boards in at Dagmar. Water coverage depends on river level.

Mud Slough GTR Good mast crop. 20% flooded.

Apple Lake WRA (No Hunting) Good mast crop. 20% flooded.

Conway George Waterfowl Unit A Good native vegetation. 90% flooded.

Conway George Waterfowl Unit B Natural slough area with beneficial wetland plants. 90% flooded.

Conway George Waterfowl Unit C Good stand of millet and native vegetation. 90% flooded.

Dark Corner Waterfowl Unit 1 Good stand of native vegetation. 95% flooded.

Dark Corner Waterfowl Unit 2 Good stand of native vegetation. 40% flooded

Dark Corner Waterfowl Unit 3 Good stand of native vegetation. 10% flooded.

STEVE N. WILSON RAFT CREEK BOTTOMS WMA

NOTE Hunting in Raft Creek Bottoms WMA requires participation on the online draw a week before the following weekend's hunt. There is no online draw on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and permits are available at the boat accesses. Permits are required (via online application) on weekends, Tuesdays and Thursdays for the youth and mobility-impaired blinds and for the Magellan Tract. Visit agfc.com to apply for the online draw. There will be no designated holes this season.

Unit A Excellent stand of native vegetation. 100% flooded.

Unit B Excellent stand of millet and native vegetation. 100% flooded.

Unit C Good stand of native vegetation. 100% flooded.

Unit D (Youth Area) Good stand of native vegetation. 100% flooded.

Unit E Excellent stand of millet and native vegetation. 90% flooded.

Unit F Good stand of millet and native vegetation. 100% flooded.

Unit G Poor habitat conditions. 30% flooded.

Unit H (Mobility-impaired blind) Excellent stand of native vegetation. 100% flooded.

Unit I Poor stand of native vegetation. 30% flooded.

Unit J (Cypert Tract) Excellent stand of native vegetation. 85% flooded.

Unit K (Cypert Tract) Excellent stand of native vegetation. 15% flooded.

Unit L (Cypert Tract) Fair stand of native vegetation. 10% flooded.

Unit M (Magellan Tract) Good stand of native vegetation. 100% flooded.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

CRAIG D. CAMPBELL LAKE CONWAY RESERVOIR

Habitat and water levels are normal on both Pierce and Dix creeks.

BELL SLOUGH WMA

Bell Slough GTR Fair mast crop. 15% flooded.

Palarm Creek Rest area was heavily disked late this year and millet crop did not take before the early frost. 80% flooded.

CYPRESS BAYOU WMA

Hunt Area Good mast crop. 50% flooded.

Red Cut Slough Tract Unit 1 Poor habitat conditions. Water level 5%.

Unit 2 Excellent stand of millet and native vegetation. Water level 5%.

Unit 3 Good stand of millet and native vegetation. Water level 50%.

Unit 4 Good stand of native vegetation. Water level 100%.

Unit 5 Good stand of native vegetation. Water level 100%.

Unit 6 Good stand of native vegetation. Water level 80%.

HARRIS BRAKE WMA

Harris Brake Upper Unit Good mast in the GTR. 100% flooded.

Harris Brake Lower Unit Average mast in the GTR. 20% flooded.

HOLLAND BOTTOMS WMA

Hunt Area Excellent conditions. Water level N/A.

Lake Pickthorne (No hunting) WRA Excellent crop of native vegetation and millet. West Unit 85% flooded.

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS

DR. LESTER SITZES III BOIS D' ARC WMA

Bois d'Arc Lake WRA Closed to hunting. Normal.

Red Slough WRA Closed to hunting. Water level 90%.

GTR Good mast production. 30%.

Little Grassy Habitat is good. Water level 75%.

MILLWOOD LAKE Habitat is good. Water level 260.14.

OZAN WMA

Unit 1 Habitat good. 0% flooded.

Unit 2 Habitat good. 0% flooded.

Unit 3 Habitat good. 0% flooded.

Unit 4 Habitat good. 0% flooded.

Unit 5 Habitat good. 0% flooded.

SULPHUR RIVER WMA

Mercer Bayou Habitat conditions are fair. 90% flooded.

Henry Moore WRA Closed to hunting. 40% flooded.

SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS

BERYL ANTHONY LOWER OUACHITA WMA

The WMA has good hard mast production. The only water on the WMA currently is in the oxbow lakes.

FREDDIE BLACK CHOCTAW ISLAND WMA DEER RESEARCH AREA Habitat conditions are good. There is variable flooding associated with the Mississippi River. Use extreme caution when boating on the river.

TRUSTEN HOLDER Habitat conditions good. Flooding is river dependent.

SEVEN DEVILS SWAMP WMA Habitat conditions good. No huntable water.

CUT-OFF CREEK WMA

Hunt Area Habitat conditions are good. Water is high, but road is accessible.

Pigeon Creek WRA Habitat conditions are good. Fully flooded.

BAYOU METO WMA

Upper Vallier GTR Good habitat. Water level 179.35 feet, full pool at 180 feet.

Lower Vallier GTR Good habitat. Water level 179.65 feet, full pool at 179 feet.

Government Cypress GTR Good habitat. Water level 179.6 feet, full pool at 179 feet.

Buckingham Flats GTR Good habitat. 176.3 msl. First phase of pumping completed.

Temple Island GTR Good habitat. Water level 184.8.

Canon Brake Good habitat. 176.85 msl. Full pool at 177 msl.

Halowell WRA Excellent habitat. Staggered flooding of units.

Wrape Plantation WRA Excellent habitat. Staggered flooding of units.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS

DARDANELLE WMA

McKennon Bottoms Good native moist soil vegetation. 100% flooded.

Potter's Pothole Hartman Waterfowl Unit West cell has a poor stand of moist-soil vegetation. East cell has an average stand of moist-soil vegetation. 100% flooded.

OZARK POOL

Dyer Lake Cells Cell 1 Good stand of moist-soil vegetation. Cell 2 Poor stand of moist-soil vegetation. Units 1 and 2 are 100% flooded.

Unit 3 South Cell Good stand of moist-soil vegetation and volunteer millet. 25% flooded.

West cell Good stand of moist-soil vegetation and volunteer millet. 5%.

NIMROD LLOYD MILLWOOD WMA

Nimrod GTR The red oak mast crop is moderate this year as well as the desirable native vegetation growth. Due to abnormally dry conditions, this area is not expected to fill up as fast as in previous years. The water control structures were closed Nov. 15. 25% flooded.

ED GORDON POINT REMOVE WMA

Little Hole (Unit 1) Japanese millet. 20% flooded.

Willow Island Japanese millet and natural vegetation. 100% flooded.

Red Gate Native vegetation. 85% flooded.

Pig Trough (Units 4 and 5) Native vegetation. 70% flooded.

Cedar Ridge (Unit 6) Japanese millet. 75% flooded.

Unit 7A Natural vegetation. 80% flooded.

Unit 7B Japanese millet and natural vegetation. 0% flooded.

Unit 8A Natural vegetation and Japanese millet. 15% flooded.

Unit 8B Natural vegetation. 70% flooded.

Unit 8C Native vegetation. 75% flooded.

Unit 9 Native vegetation. 95% flooded.

Controversy Corner (Unit 10) Natural vegetation and Japanese millet. 80% flooded.

Remmel Marsh Native vegetation. 90% flooded.

Mud Pond (Unit 12) Natural vegetation and Japanese millet. 60% flooded.

Turkey Pond (Unit 13A) Natural vegetation and Japanese millet. 60% flooded.

Turkey Pond (Unit 13B) Natural vegetation. 70% flooded.

Turkey Pond (Unit 13C) Natural vegetation and Japanese millet. 70% flooded.

Teeny Pond (Unit 14) Natural vegetation. 0% flooded.

Salt Lick (Unit 15) Natural vegetation. 60% flooded.

Bobby's Pond (Unit 16) Natural vegetation. 60% flooded.

Race Track (Unit 17) Natural vegetation. 85% flooded.

FROG BAYOU WMA

Unit 1 Good stand of moist-soil vegetation in the upper end, while lower end has been fallow-disked. 100% flooded.

Unit 2 Has been fallow-disked. Unit is rainfall dependent. 100% flooded.

Unit 3 Average stand of moist-soil vegetation on the upper end; lower end has been fallow-disked. 100% flooded.

Unit 4 Good stand of moist-soil vegetation and planted millet 100% flooded.

Unit 5 Good stand of moist-soil vegetation on the upper end; lower end has been planted with Japanese millet. 100% flooded.

Unit 6 Good stand of moist-soil vegetation. Lower end has been fallow-disked. 70% flooded and pumping.

Unit 7 Good stand of moist-soil vegetation. 100% flooded.

GALLA CREEK WMA

Galla Creek GTR Good stands of native vegetation and Japanese millet. The area is stage-flooded in thirds, and the gate has been raised during the first third flooding. The gate will be raised again Dec. 1 and the final time around Jan. 1. 60% flooded.

PETIT JEAN RIVER WMA

Santa Fe GTR Moderate mast crop. 15% flooded.

Sore-Head Moist Soil Unit Excellent stands of desirable native vegetation throughout. 100% flooded.

Slaty Crossing Moist-Soil Unit Due to ongoing waterfowl habitat enhancement projects, this unit did not grow a desirable native vegetation crop this year. Only about half of the unit produced a crop of millet, but the areas that did produce look amazing. 100% flooded.

Black Lands Moist-Soil Unit Moderate stand of desirable native vegetation throughout. Moderate mast crop in the wooded areas. 100% flooded.

Black Lands Duck Area Poor mast in the wooded sections. Moderate to great stands of desirable native vegetation mixed throughout. 100% flooded.

Pullen Pond Due to ongoing waterfowl habitat enhancement projects, parts of the central section and western section of this area is bare ground. Most of the area has a great stand of desirable native vegetation. Water level 10%.

Pond Creek GTR Moderate mast crop with moderate stands of desirable native vegetation in the open lands. 5% flooded.

Slaty GTR Moderate mast crop. 5% flooded.

Blacklands Duck Area Millet, native vegetation. 100% flooded.