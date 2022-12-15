SUN BELT MEN

ASU 68, SOUTHEAST MO. ST. 61

Turning an 11-point deficit into a seven-point advantage over a span of 10 minutes in the second half Wednesday night, Arkansas State University snapped a two-game losing skid as it topped Southeast Missouri State at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

Caleb Fields paced the Red Wolves with 14 points, while Avery Felts and Izaiyah Nelson each added 13. Omar El-Sheikh nearly posted a double-double for ASU (6-5), grabbing 14 rebounds to go along with nine points.

The Red Wolves, after trailing the Redhawks 24-16 late in the first half, cut their deficit to two points at halftime. But a 13-4 run by Southeast Missouri State (5-6) stretched the visitors' lead to 39-28 less than four minutes into the second half.

ASU then flipped the script on the Redhawks, taking a 48-46 lead with 8:15 to play, and the Red Wolves never trailed again, maintaining a two- or three-possession advantage for the remainder of the night.

-- Mitchell Gladstone