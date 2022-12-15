Sections
Benton ATV driver killed in collision

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:25 a.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A man who was fleeing from Lonoke County sheriff's deputies on an all-terrain vehicle Tuesday afternoon was killed in a crash near Furlow, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Richard Covert, 42, of Benton, was on a Honda ATV fleeing from deputies west on Ghering Road near Furlow around 1 p.m. when he failed to stop at the intersection with John Shelton Road, according to the report.

A Chevrolet Tahoe headed north struck the side of the ATV, throwing Covert from the vehicle.

The collision injured the Tahoe's 25 year-old driver as well as a 24-year-old passenger, both from Jacksonville.

The report did not state why Covert was being chased by police.

A state trooper investigating the wreck reported that it was cloudy and the road was wet at the time.

