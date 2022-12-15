Cabe Foundation donates $250,000 to Anthony Timberlands Center

The Cabe Foundation is contributing $250,000 to support the naming of a 2,231-square-foot flexible studio space and classroom at the Anthony Timberlands Center for Design and Materials Innovation at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

The space on the second floor will be called the C. Louis and Mary C. Cabe Foundation Memorial Studio and Classroom In Memory of Horace C. Cabe, C. Louis Cabe and Harold H. Cabe.

“We wanted to support the Anthony Timberlands Center in order to provide a facility to encourage design professionals,” Anita Cabe said in a news release from UA. “It was important to us to honor the memory of Horace C. Cabe, C. Louis Cabe and Harold H. Cabe because they were so instrumental in the timber industry in Southeast Arkansas. This felt like a wonderful way to honor their legacy.”

The Anthony Timberlands Center in Fayetteville will serve as home to the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design’s graduate program in timber and wood and as an epicenter for multiple timber and wood initiatives.

Construction of the four-story, 44,800-square-foot center in the UA Art and Design District in Fayetteville will include studios, seminar and conference rooms, faculty offices, a small auditorium and a public exhibition space. Construction began in September. The anticipated completion date is fall 2024.