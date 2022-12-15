Central Arkansas Water to delay board vote on 10-year package of rate increases

Central Arkansas Water officials plan to delay a vote on a 10-year series of rate increases that was set for consideration at a 2 p.m. meeting of the utility's board of commissioners.

According to a revised meeting agenda, utility staff and a rate consultant will present a revised draft of the rate resolution. Commissioners will be asked to review the revised draft for a month ahead of possible adoption at the board's January meeting.

Central Arkansas Water officials had proposed the schedule of rate increases through 2032, citing aging infrastructure and other priorities, but the plan recently drew criticism from Vice Mayor Lance Hines, the Ward 5 representative on the Little Rock Board of Directors.

On Tuesday, Hines said he would ask his fellow board members to consider a resolution related to the rate package at their Dec. 20 meeting.