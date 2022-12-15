The world in brief: China quits noting asymptomatic covid

China quits noting asymptomatic covid

BEIJING -- China said Wednesday that it would stop reporting asymptomatic covid-19 cases since they have become impossible to track with mass testing no longer required, another step in the country's departure from some of the world's strictest antivirus policies.

The change in reporting practices comes the week after the country announced its most significant easing yet of antivirus measures. Meanwhile, China has begun to see what appears to be a rapid increase in new infections, raising concerns that its health system could be overwhelmed just as those in other countries were during early covid waves.

So far, many of those newly sick are staying home, and there has been little evidence of a surge in patient numbers. But it is difficult to get a clear picture of the spread, and the new reporting rules could make that even harder. Some hospitals have reportedly struggled to remain staffed because of rising infections among employees.

A notice on the National Health Commission's website on Wednesday said it stopped publishing daily figures on asymptomatic covid-19 cases since it was "impossible to accurately grasp" the number of those infections, which have generally accounted for the vast majority of new cases.

The only numbers the commission is reporting are confirmed cases detected in public testing facilities where symptoms are displayed. Many people also test at home, and any positive results there would also not be captured.

China's government-supplied figures have not been independently verified, and questions have been raised about whether the ruling Communist Party has sought to minimize numbers of cases and deaths.

Closing Strait of Hormuz posed in Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- A hard-line newspaper close to Iran's ruling clerics on Wednesday suggested authorities close the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global energy supplies, in response to alleged foreign support for the nationwide protests gripping the country.

The suggestion came from the editor-in-chief of the hard-line Kayhan newspaper, who is appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in an editorial that could be seen as a trial balloon.

"Closing the Strait of Hormuz to Western countries' oil tankers and commercial vessels is Iran's legal right," Hossein Shariatmadari wrote. "We can even seize a part of their commercial cargo as compensation for the financial damage they have done to our country."

It is not the first time Shariatmadari has proposed closing the strait, through which around one-third of all oil traded by sea passes.

The narrow waterway at the mouth of the Persian Gulf has seen a number of tense encounters over the years. Any attempt to close it would risk a major confrontation with the United States, which has pledged to ensure the free flow of commerce, and could roil international oil markets.

Congo floods kill over 140, 12 missing

KINSHASA, Congo -- The number of people killed by widespread floods and landslides in Congo's capital, Kinshasa, has climbed to more than 140, said the government on Wednesday.

At least 12 others are still missing, but the government is not optimistic anyone will be found alive.

"There is no hope of finding survivors," Minister of Health Lisa Nembalemba told The Associated Press by phone.

The government has announced three days of mourning starting Wednesday.

Some 12 million people live in the 24 neighborhoods of Kinshasa hit by floods and landslides, which were triggered by heavy rains Monday night. The damage flooded nearly 40,000 houses and flattened nearly 300, said local authorities.

Speaking from the United States where he is attending the U.S.-Africa summit, Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi said he felt sorrow when he heard about the damage and called on authorities to speed up recovery efforts. "[It is up to] the central and provincial governments to accelerate the work of draining rainwater to avoid this type of disaster," he said. He instructed the government to help the grieving families.

20 publicly lashed under Taliban rule

ISLAMABAD -- Twenty people were lashed in public on Wednesday in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan as punishment for alleged adultery, theft and other crimes, a provincial official said.

Since they took over the country in August 2021, Afghanistan's new authorities have set hard-line policies that reflect their interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.

Mohammad Qasim Riyaz, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the governor's office in southern Helmand province, said the lashings took place at the sports stadium in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand.

Riyaz said each man was lashed 35 to 39 times, and the punishments were carried out before provincial Taliban officials, religious clerics, elders and local people.

An unspecified number of those punished also received prison terms according to their crimes, Riyaz said.

Wednesday's lashings in Helmand come a week after the Taliban authorities executed an Afghan convicted of killing another man, which was the first public execution since the former insurgents returned to power last year.



