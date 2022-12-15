Corrections sergeant named Jefferson County Officer of the Year

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Tuesday hosted the 20th annual Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon at the Benton Event Center, where she honored Arkansas Department of Corrections Sergeant Tasha Clark as the Jefferson County Officer of the Year.

"Sergeant Clark is a tireless servant who works to protect Arkansans," said Attorney General Rutledge. "I could not be more grateful for Clark's dedication as a public servant in Jefferson County."

For the eighth consecutive year, Attorney General Rutledge has honored Officers of the Year from all 75 Arkansas counties, in addition to statewide and regional winners. A photo of the winning recipients with Attorney General Rutledge will be available from the press office soon and may be obtained by contacting Amanda Priest at Amanda.Priest@ArkansasAG.gov.

Maxwells honored at UAM graduation

MONTICELLO -- The University of Arkansas at Monticello held its fall commencement exercises last Friday in the Steelman Field House.

Peggy Doss, chancellor of UAM, recognized graduates completing academic credentials ranging from master's degrees to technical certificates during the ceremony.

During the ceremony, Dr. Doss presented Sarah Beth and Thomas V. Maxwell with the Chancellor's Legacy Award. The award is a newly established recognition that honors individuals who have demonstrated a long-standing, faithful record of service and support to UAM and the advancement of the university.

Thomas Maxwell attended Warren High School and graduated from UAM in 1971 after majoring in business and minoring in marketing and political science. Sarah Beth (Burchfield) Maxwell is from Crossett and graduated from UAM in 1973 with a bachelor of science in elementary education and had a long career as a teacher in the Monticello School District.

Thomas is the chairman and chief executive officer of Maxwell Hardwood Flooring, which is one of the largest employers in Drew County. In 1999, he was named the Arkansas Small Business Person of the Year and his company was selected by Arkansas Business Magazine as the Business of the Year.

Today, Maxwell Hardwood Flooring is among the top five manufacturers of unfinished solid and engineered hardwood flooring in the country.

The Maxwells have been generous supporters of UAM, including funding multiple UAM Foundation endowments.

Their names are included on the UAM Centennial Clock Tower for their contribution to a campaign that raised $1 million for the UAM Foundation Fund, and Thomas previously served on the UAM Board of Visitors. The couple resides in Monticello.

UAM announces new degrees

The University of Arkansas at Monticello will offer a sports administration track and a coaching track beginning in the spring semester of 2023.

The two tracks are in the Bachelor of Science in health and physical education degree.

"The goal of the revised Bachelor of Science in health and physical education degree is to prepare students for careers in a variety of sports-related industries such as coaching, collegiate athletics, facility management, athletic directorship and health and fitness training," Dr. Kim Level, UAM dean of the School of Education said.

"The program tracks were developed based upon market demand and feedback from current and prospective students."

The Bachelor of Science in health and physical education degree is a 120-hour program of study that has historically provided broad knowledge of the discipline.

"The revision of this program to add two tracks will allow students an opportunity to choose the focus of their studies, and they will graduate with a more concentrated area of expertise in the field," Crystal Halley, UAM's vice chancellor of Academic Affairs said.

For more information on the program and how to apply, contact Dr. Kim Level at 870-460-1062 or visit the UAM School of Education website.