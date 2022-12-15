Conway finds way with wins

The season may not have started the way Conway boys Coach Marcus Adams might've liked, but things have taken a turn for the better.

After losing back-to-back tight games to Maumelle and Bentonville to begin the year, the Wampus Cats have ran off seven victories in their past eight games and head into this weekend's Bank OZK John Stanton Classic riding a four-game winning streak following their perfect run at the Arvest Hoopfest in Rogers.

Call it chasing progress.

"I'm always hard on myself," Adams said. "I'd give ourselves a B-minus right now, and I say that because for me, it's always the small things. Learning how to play through adversity, having resilience, things like that. Now our kids are playing extremely hard, but that's not always good enough.

"As much as you play hard, you've got to play smart, too. When you're playing these other schools, it's like a heavyweight fight. You might get hit with a 6-0 run, an 8-0 run, but do you have the resilience to say, 'Hey, let's get back to what we do'."

What Conway (7-3) has done, according to their first-year coach, is simply buy in to what he and his staff has been selling, and that includes players taking a step back to re-evaluate themselves. But it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that Adams has been able to get prime results out of his team because his track record speaks for himself.

Prior to taking over for Brian "Salty" Longing in June, Adams spent four seasons at Watson Chapel where he slowly transformed the Wildcats into a viable contender while leading them to consecutive state tournaments from 2020-22. The team's final two losses last season were to Magnolia and Blytheville, both of which ended up playing for the Class 4A state title.

This year, he's aiming to make a similar run with a Wampus Cat program that's heavy on experience.

"I'm really pleased with the way some of our guys have changed the way they play for the betterment of the team," Adams explained. "I've got a bunch of seniors, and I watched film of them from last year. And I've told them that if they do this and this and this, it'd make them a more effective player because sometimes, less is more. Take a guy like Colen Thompson, who's a senior that's really embraced being the sixth man.

"This is a kid who started a little bit last year, and we needed him to come off the bench to give us that spark. He's one of those kids that can defend on the other end, is always where he's supposed to be when he's supposed to be there, communicating and can knock down open shots. He plays within himself and has really been big time for us."

Thompson and his teammates will receive a pair of challenges Friday and Saturday at Buzz Bolding Arena during the the Wampus Cats' annual showcase. Conway will play Springdale Har-Ber and Fayetteville, two teams from the 6A-West that figure to be in the mix for both conference and state titles.

"We'll get a chance to play at home again and have an opportunity to try and protect home court," Adams said. "But we also want to continue to be consistent. Can we be consistent and pick up where we left off last weekend? That's our biggest thing.

"We told our guys that we're trying to chase progress. Can we make progress as we go or are we gonna take two steps back? We want to keep taking those steps forward."

HOOPHALL SOUTH CLASSIC

Ample talent on hand

For the second year in a row, Bentonville will serve as one of the regional hosts for the Hoophall series. And for the second year in a row, there will be plenty of talent on display when a surplus of teams invade northwest Arkansas.

Perry (Ariz.) battles the host team today at 5:30 p.m. in a girls matchup to open the Hoophall South. The three-day event will take place at Tiger Arena and involve a number of high-caliber teams, including several from Arkansas.

Little Rock Central, guided by ESPN's No. 44 player in the Class of 2024 Annor Boateng, will play Moravian Prep (N.C.) at 7 p.m. on Day 1, followed by Fayetteville and perennial power Whitney Young (Ill.) at 8:30 p.m.

On Friday, Central plays Simeon (Ill.), ranked No. 24 by ESPN and guided by Toledo commit Sam Lewis, at 4 p.m., and Bentonville, led by all-staters Jaylen Lee and Caden Miller, will face Bentonville West, steered by its trio of Tucker Anderson, Dawson Price and Tucker Bowman, at 8:30 p.m. in a pair of marquee games. On Saturday, Little Rock Christian, behind standouts J.J. Andrew, Jameel Wesley and Landren Blocker, will get a shot at Whitney Young at noon, while West plays a Harvard Westlake (Calif.) team that's ranked No. 17 nationally by ESPN and has 6-7 forward and Notre Dame signee Brady Dunlap at its disposal at 4:30 p.m.

One other team that'll be participating is Compass Prep (Ariz.), the No. 3 ranked team in the nation. The Dragons have five players ranked among the top 100 in the Class of 2023 by ESPN and two from the Class of 2024. Mookie Cook, a 6-7 forward, is rated No. 15 and has signed with Oregon while Zayden High, a 6-9 forward and North Carolina signee, is No. 59.

Others included on Compass Prep's roster include No. 67 Rayvon Griffith, a 6-6 forward who's committed to Cincinnati, No. 79 Trent Pierce, a 6-7 forward who's inked with Missouri and No. 85 Tru Washington, a 6-3 guard who's been offered by schools such as LSU, Mississippi State, UNLV and UCLA. Juniors Vyctorius Miller, a 6-5 guard who's ranked No. 17, and Marcus Allen, a 6-6 forward who's No. 54, are both being recruited by Power 5 programs.

WHITE HALL BOYS

Red-hot sophomore

There's another team that'll play at the Bank OZK John Stanton Classic in Conway and feature a player that's been as locked in as any in the state.

Jai'Chaunn Hayes has scored 40 points or more four times this season for White Hall (8-4, 2-0 5A-South), which will face West Memphis at 12:30 on Saturday. The sophomore scored 40 points on 12-on-18 shooting in the Bulldogs' 82-65 victory over Hot Springs Lakeside on Tuesday. That performance came on the heels of a 42-point effort against Monticello on Dec. 9.

The 6-7 combo guard, who also had 43 and 40 point performances, respectively, in wins over Southwest Christian Academy and Maumelle earlier this season, is averaging 30.2 points.

TIP-INS

Two of the state's best recently reached significant marks over the past week. Ozark senior forward Briley Burns, a John Brown University commit, reached 1,000 points for her career. Also, Episcopal Collegiate sophomore guard Kellen Robinson notched the 1,000-mark plateau faster than anyone on Wildcat history after scoring 26 points during a 76-51 victory over Riverview on Dec. 9. ... The Hoops For Hunger Cyclone Classic is set to begin Monday. The event will not be played under a tournament format like in year's past. Instead, it'll use a head-to-head showcase format, with 10 games being played over a two-day span.