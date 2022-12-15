Couple pledges $2M for endowed scholarship at UAMS College of Medicine

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has received a $2 million pledge from a couple to establish an endowed scholarship.

The Dr. Rhonda and Ken Dick Endowed Scholarship will be awarded to a student who is a resident of Arkansas and who is enrolled in the College of Medicine, according to the announcement from UAMS. Preference will be given to a student from or living in a rural area who demonstrates a financial need, UAMS said.

Dr. Rhonda Dick retired as the medical director of Pediatric Emergency Medicine at Arkansas Children’s in Little Rock in 2019. Ken Dick retired as an assistant director of fiscal services for the Arkansas Bureau of Legislative Research in 2006.

The pledge is made through their revocable trust, according to UAMS.