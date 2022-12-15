Crashes kill 2, hurt 2 on roads

Two people died and two more were hurt in wrecks on Arkansas roads Tuesday, according to preliminary fatality reports.

Marc Foote, 23, of Bee Branch was a passenger in a 2015 GMC Sierra driven by Noel Estrada, 20, of Rosebud around 8:20 a.m. when the vehicle left the road on Arkansas 5 in rural White County and struck an embankment, causing the vehicle to overturn and land on its top, according to a state police report. Foote was killed and Estrada was hurt in the wreck.

Samuel Mahan, 29, of Paragould was killed around 6:25 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 49 and School Street in Brookland, according to Brookland police. Mahan was stopped at a red light in a 2011 Toyota Camry when a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado hit it. A passenger in the Camry, Natasha Hart, 35, of Kemp, Texas, was hurt in the crash.