Fed lifts rate by half point as fight eases





The Federal Reserve downshifted its rapid pace of interest-rate increases Wednesday while signaling that borrowing costs, now the highest since 2007, will rise more than investors anticipated as central bankers seek to ensure inflation keeps cooling.

The Federal Open Market Committee unanimously raised its benchmark rate by half a percentage point to a 4.25% to 4.5% target range. Policymakers projected rates will end next year at 5.1%, according to their median forecast, before being cut to 4.1% in 2024 -- a higher level than previously indicated.

"The committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2% over time," the Fed said in a statement.

The decision comes after four consecutive three-quarter-point increases that have boosted rates at the fastest pace since Paul Volcker led the central bank in the 1980s.

Stocks ended lower in bumpy trading on Wall Street after the announcement. The S&P 500 lost 0.6% after giving up an earlier gain of 0.9%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.8%.

The Wednesday rate increase was announced one day after an encouraging Consumer Price Index report showed inflation in the United States slowed in November for a fifth straight month. The year-over-year increase of 7.1%, although still high, was sharply below a peak of 9.1% in June.

In its updated forecasts released Wednesday, Fed policymakers predicted slower growth and higher unemployment for next year and 2024. The unemployment rate is envisioned to jump to 4.6% by the end of 2023, from 3.7% today. That would mark a significant increase in joblessness that typically would reflect a recession.

Consistent with a sharp slowdown, the officials also projected that the economy will barely grow next year, expanding just 0.5%, less than half the forecast the Fed had made in September.

Fed officials have indicated they see some evidence of progress in their drive to defeat the worst inflation bout in four decades and to bring inflation back down to their 2% annual target. The national average for a gallon of regular gas, for example, has tumbled from $5 in June to $3.21.

Many supply chains have unraveled, helping reduce goods prices. The better-than-expected November inflation data showed that the prices of used cars, furniture and toys declined last month.

So did the costs of services from hotels to airfares to car rentals. Rental and home prices are falling, too, although those declines have yet to feed into the government's data.

And one measure the Fed tracks closely -- so-called core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy costs for a clearer snapshot of underlying inflation -- rose only slightly for a second straight month.

Inflation has also eased slightly in Europe and the United Kingdom, leading analysts to expect the European Central Bank and the Bank of England to slow their pace of rate increases at their meetings today. Both are expected to raise rates by half a point to target still painfully high prices spikes after big three-quarter-point increases.

At the Fed, Chairman Jerome Powell has made clear the central bank isn't close to declaring victory over high inflation. Fed officials will likely want to see further moderate inflation readings before they would be comfortable suspending their rate hikes.

"The inflation data in October and November show a welcome reduction," Powell said Wednesday at a news conference after the rate announcement. "But it will take substantially more evidence to give confidence that inflation is on a sustained downward path."

Inflation gauges can sometimes reignite after initially slowing. In 2021, for example, core price increases slowed for a couple of months in the summer before accelerating again and reaching new highs.

Cumulatively, the Fed's increases have led to much costlier borrowing rates for consumers as well as companies, ranging from mortgages to auto and business loans. The increases have sent home sales plummeting and are starting to reduce rents on new apartments, a leading source of high inflation.

Fed policymakers have said they want rates to reach "restrictive" levels that slow growth and hiring and bring inflation down to the 2% annual target. Worries have grown that the Fed is raising rates so much in its drive to curb inflation that it will trigger a recession next year.

The policymakers have stressed that more important than how fast they raise rates is how long they keep them at or near their peak. Wall Street investors are betting that the Fed will reverse course and start cutting rates before the end of next year.

Powell's biggest focus has been on services, which he said are likely to stay persistently high.

In part, that's because sharp increases in wages are becoming a key contributor to inflation.

Services companies, such as hotels and restaurants, are particularly labor-intensive. And with average wages growing at a brisk 5%-6% a year, price pressures keep building in that sector of the economy.

Information for this report was contributed by Christopher Rugaber and David McHugh of The Associated Press, and Steve Matthews of Bloomberg (WPNS).

FILE - Shoppers pick out items at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Federal Reserve is set to raise its benchmark short-term rate on Wednesday, Dec. 14, for a seventh time this year, though by a smaller amount than it has recently. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)



FILE - In this photo taken by a drone, motorists look for an open space to park in the parking lot of Citadel Outlets in Commerce, Calif., Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. The Federal Reserve is set to raise its benchmark short-term rate on Wednesday, Dec. 14, for a seventh time this year, though by a smaller amount than it has recently. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)



FILE - Travelers check in at an airline ticket counter at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. The Federal Reserve is set to raise its benchmark short-term rate on Wednesday, Dec. 14, for a seventh time this year, though by a smaller amount than it has recently. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)











