The nation in brief: Florida lawmakers OK insurance bill

Florida lawmakers OK insurance bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida lawmakers took three days to try to fix a home insurance problem that's been stormy for three decades, approving legislation designed more to keep private insurers in the state than to immediately save property owners money.

An extensive Republican-written bill seeking a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduced litigation costs and to force some customers to leave a state-created insurer passed the Florida House 84-33 on Wednesday, a day after it passed the Senate in a special session.

The bill next goes to GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis for his expected signature.

"We can't stop the weather, but we can address the cost of reinsurance, we can stop the fraud, we can tighten up the regulations, and we can address court decisions," said Republican Rep. Tom Leek, the House sponsor. "The first thing that we have to do is we have to stop frivolous litigation."

Florida has struggled to maintain stability in the state insurance market since 1992 when Hurricane Andrew flattened Homestead, wiped out some insurance carriers and left many remaining companies fearful to write or renew policies in Florida. Risks for carriers have also been growing as climate change increases the strength of hurricanes and the intensity of rainstorms.

Florida homeowners are struggling to replace dropped policies or pay premiums, with a swelling number of them relying on the state-created insurer of last resort.

Erik Paul, a tech industry worker in Orlando, said that over the summer his insurer notified him that the annual cost to insure his 1,200-square-foot house was going from $1,700 to $8,000. He found coverage for more than $5,000 from another carrier, but says he got a letter in October saying his rate was going up $111 with little explanation.

While Paul thinks some provisions in the legislation are a good step, he isn't optimistic it will resolve the issue: "Rates keep going up year after year, regardless of whether there are hurricanes."

Georgia sued for gender-care coverage

ATLANTA -- Two state employees and a public school media clerk are suing Georgia, saying state health insurance illegally discriminates by refusing to pay for gender-transition health care.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Atlanta on Wednesday by Micha Rich, Benjamin Johnson and an anonymous state employee acting on behalf of her adult child.

They argue that Georgia's State Health Benefit Plan, which insures more than 660,000 government and public school employees and retirees, is breaking federal law.

"The exclusion not only harms the health and finances of transgender people seeking gender dysphoria treatment, it also reinforces the stigma attached to being transgender, suffering from gender dysphoria and seeking a gender transition," the lawsuit argues. "The exclusion communicates to transgender persons and to the public that their state government deems them unworthy of equal treatment."

The plaintiffs said the rule should be overturned and they should be repaid the money they spent on procedures not covered by insurance. They have also requested damages and attorneys' fees.

The lawsuit cites a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that treating someone differently because they are transgender or gay violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex. The suit also argues that Georgia's actions violate the 14th Amendment right to equal protection.

Prisoner killed in courthouse struggle

FRANKLIN, La. -- A prisoner was shot and killed in a south Louisiana courthouse after officials reported a struggle between the inmate and a sheriff's deputy.

The St. Mary Parish sheriff's office said the shooting happened just before 9 a.m. Monday. Louisiana State Police said the corrections deputy had brought the inmate to the courthouse in Franklin when a scuffle broke out in a deliberation room just outside a courtroom.

State police haven't said what they believe happened, or who shot the inmate. His name has yet to be released.

The inmate was pronounced dead at a hospital. No deputies were injured.

Trooper Derek Senegal, a spokesperson for the agency, said investigators are interviewing the officer and witnesses as well as reviewing any available video recordings.

Muskox attack fatal for Alaska officer

JUNEAU, Alaska -- A court services officer with the Alaska State Troopers died Tuesday after being attacked by a muskox outside his home near Nome, the agency said.

Curtis Worland was trying to scare away a group of muskox from near a dog kennel when one of the animals attacked him, according to a statement from the troopers that said he was declared dead at the scene.

The Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers and state Department of Fish and Game are investigating.

Muskoxen are stocky, long-haired animals with slight shoulder humps and horns and can weigh up to 800 pounds, according to the fish and game department.



