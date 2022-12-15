Fort Smith man wins $500,000 from scratch-off ticket

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced Thursday that a Fort Smith man won $500,000 from a scratch-off ticket.

According to a news release, Chris Folks purchased the “$20 200X The Money” ticket Tuesday at the E-Z Mart, 8401 Highway 271 South in Fort Smith.

“He scratched the ticket at the store and saw that he was a winner but wasn’t convinced he had really won half a million dollars until he claimed his prize,” the release said.

Folks said he plays the scratch-off games frequently and likes “the Natural State Jackpot and LOTTO games because they are only sold in Arkansas.”

The winner is married with two children and said he plans to buy a house with the money.

According to the release, the E-Z Mart will receive a $5,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

The LOTTO jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is up to $929,000, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery website.