Get to know: 2024 QB target Michael Hawkins

ESPN 4-star and Arkansas quarterback target Michael Hawkins has been a regular visitor to Fayetteville, including trips to see the Razorbacks play LSU and Ole Miss.

Hawkins, 6-2, 185 pounds, of Allen, Texas, also visited Arkansas in June and on July 30 for the Tailgate on the Hill gathering that featured numerous top prospects.

ESPN rates Hawkins the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback and No. 238 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. He recently named a top eight of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Michigan, TCU, Alabama, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech and Cincinnati.

Hawkins was named the District 5-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore after completing 161 of 249 passes for 2,807 yards and 21 touchdowns against 5 interceptions, and rushing for 730 yards and 8 touchdowns on 104 carries.

He completed 148 of 264 passes for 2,007 yards and 20 touchdowns, and rushed 79 times for 400 yards and 4 touchdowns as a junior.

Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and assistant quarterbacks coach Mark Cala head his recruitment.

Nickname: Mike Mike

Favorite thing about playing quarterback: Studying the opponent so much, so when I get to the game I can just dominate

Coach Briles is: A great coach. Love the way he operates, and our relationship outside of football is great

Funniest football moment: Having to change shoes during a play when I was 5 because my feet were hurting

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball

My mom is always on me to: Lock my car

Must-watch TV: Netflix

Love or hate rollercoasters: It’s in-between. I’m not big on high rides.

What superpower would you choose if given the option: Teleportation

Two pet peeves: When people smack, and not being respectful

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: LeBron James

My hidden talent is: Being able to sing

Your favorite fast-food restaurant, and why: Chick-fil-A, because it’s just top tier

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Steak and fries

I will never eat: Raw foods

My favorite junk food: Lemon lime chips

My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Vanilla cake

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Alligator

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Kylie Jenner

If you could live anywhere, where would it be: Cabo San Lucas

I’m terrified of: Snakes

Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: Behind a couch

Love or hate horror movies, and why: It’s in-between. I have to be with someone.

Cat or dog person, and why: Dogs are more loving

Which do you prefer – Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram or Tik Tok: Tik Tok

Best advice I’ve received: You should want the competition. You don’t want anything given to you.

My role model: My dad, because of how he approached his life growing up and being able to deal with the ups and downs in his football career and just growing up as a kid. He’s the guy who doesn’t shy away from anything.

Three words to describe you: Different, funny, leader