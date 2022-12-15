Get to know: 2024 QB target Michael Hawkins

ESPN 4-star and Arkansas quarterback target Michael Hawkins has been a regular visitor to Fayetteville, including trips to see the Razorbacks play LSU and Ole Miss.
Hawkins, 6-2, 185 pounds, of Allen, Texas, also visited Arkansas in June and on July 30 for the Tailgate on the Hill gathering that featured numerous top prospects.
ESPN rates Hawkins the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback and No. 238 overall prospect in the nation in the 2024 class. He recently named a top eight of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Michigan, TCU, Alabama, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech and Cincinnati.
Hawkins was named the District 5-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore after completing 161 of 249 passes for 2,807 yards and 21 touchdowns against 5 interceptions, and rushing for 730 yards and 8 touchdowns on 104 carries.
He completed 148 of 264 passes for 2,007 yards and 20 touchdowns, and rushed 79 times for 400 yards and 4 touchdowns as a junior.
Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and assistant quarterbacks coach Mark Cala head his recruitment.
Nickname: Mike Mike
Favorite thing about playing quarterback: Studying the opponent so much, so when I get to the game I can just dominate
Coach Briles is: A great coach. Love the way he operates, and our relationship outside of football is great
Funniest football moment: Having to change shoes during a play when I was 5 because my feet were hurting
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball
My mom is always on me to: Lock my car
Must-watch TV: Netflix
Love or hate rollercoasters: It’s in-between. I’m not big on high rides.
What superpower would you choose if given the option: Teleportation
Two pet peeves: When people smack, and not being respectful
If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: LeBron James
My hidden talent is: Being able to sing
Your favorite fast-food restaurant, and why: Chick-fil-A, because it’s just top tier
If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be: Steak and fries
I will never eat: Raw foods
My favorite junk food: Lemon lime chips
My favorite sweet-tooth craving is: Vanilla cake
Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: Alligator
Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Kylie Jenner
If you could live anywhere, where would it be: Cabo San Lucas
I’m terrified of: Snakes
Most unusual place you’ve fallen asleep: Behind a couch
Love or hate horror movies, and why: It’s in-between. I have to be with someone.
Cat or dog person, and why: Dogs are more loving
Which do you prefer – Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram or Tik Tok: Tik Tok
Best advice I’ve received: You should want the competition. You don’t want anything given to you.
My role model: My dad, because of how he approached his life growing up and being able to deal with the ups and downs in his football career and just growing up as a kid. He’s the guy who doesn’t shy away from anything.
Three words to describe you: Different, funny, leader