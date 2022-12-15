DEAR HELOISE: I have always been cold-natured. One of the best inventions of the modern age has been the electric heating pad with an automatic shutoff. Unfortunately, I move a lot during the night, and the pad is often crumpled by morning. Recently. it was particularly bunched up on the day I washed the sheets and put them back on the bed, so it occurred to me to place the heating pad under the bottom sheet, where it stays flat despite my movements. This has worked well now for several weeks.

-- Kathleen Wilkowske,

Montgomery, Ala.

DEAR HELOISE: I read the column about helping to cut winter heating costs. I buy heavy clear vinyl shower curtains to put over the windows in my home. This allows light in and keeps the heat in as well. I also use shower curtains in the doorways. This helps to maintain the balance of heat in each room. I hope this helps others.

-- Diane C., via email

DEAR HELOISE: I have a small ceramic teapot, and I would like to know the easiest way to prevent tea stains from remaining in the pot. I have no difficulty with stains in my cup, because when I wash it, I am able to remove the stains as I dry the cup. But because of the small "mouth" on the teapot, I am unable to reach my hand inside to dry it.

I have been reading your wonderful, helpful hints for many years. In fact, I had the great pleasure of meeting your lovely mother in an H-E-B grocery store many, many years ago.

I recognized her by her gorgeous mane of silver hair. What a privilege that was! Thank you for carrying on her legacy.

-- L. D., San Antonio

DEAR READER: How lovely! Thank you so much for writing in. I'm going to pass this on to my readers. Readers, do you have any suggestions on how to prevent stains from remaining in the teapot?

DEAR HELOISE: After enjoying a store-bought rotisserie chicken, I make stock from the bones and skin, along with celery leaves, dried onion, and a bay leaf in a pot of water. After simmering for an hour or more, I strain the broth and freeze it in ice cube trays that are lightly oiled. Once frozen, I store the cubes in zip-close bags for easy access.

-- Kathy Burkholder,

Greenfield, Ill.

DEAR HELOISE: To swallow pills more easily, roll the pill in soft butter or margarine. Goes down easily!

-- Valera, San Antonio

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com

DEAR HELOISE: If you are a private person and need to add some cream to the middle of your back for dry skin, try this! I stuck a panty liner to a wooden paint stir stick. Apply cream to the liner, and you can reach those hard-to-reach spots. It's also reusable!

-- Robert, Colorado