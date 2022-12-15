Heralding the holidays





Four Little Rock solo singers -- Bijoux, Satia Spencer, Karen Q. Clark and John Willis -- and a 100-person chorus join the Arkansas Symphony and conductor Geoffrey Robson to head "Home for the Holidays," a seasonal extravaganza so big it gets three performances -- 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall.

The December pops concerts "are always a big deal," Robson says. "They bring together a big swath of the community by featuring local talent."

This year's is particularly big in terms of the number of people on the Robinson Center stage. The 100-person mixed chorus consists of students from Little Rock Central and Parkview high schools and Bryant High.

"I can't wait to get them all together," says Robson, who has been visiting each school separately. "It's the largest choir we've had in quite some time."

He explains that Parkview and Bryant students sang behind the orchestra playing the musical score for the film "Home Alone" in December 2019, and again backing pop singer and "American Idol" winner Kris Allen in December 2021. This year, Robson decided to add the choir from Central as well.

"They are so talented and they have such good teachers," he explains, noting that for the high-schoolers "to perform with a full symphony orchestra is so valuable at this stage" of their musical development.

The chorus will sing "The First Noel" and "We Need a Little Christmas" and, with jazz singer Bijoux as soloist,

transcriptions of Ella Fitzgerald's versions of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Away in a Manger" and "Sleigh Ride."

Clark, a soprano, will sing "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" and "O Holy Night." Mezzo-soprano Spencer will sing "Great Joy." Robson says Wills, a bari-tenor "with a fantastic voice," is just perfect to sing "Believe" from the movie "The Polar Express."

Violin students of Arkansas Symphony musicians and schools, starting with what is now being called the String Academy up through the Youth Orchestra and its alumni, will perform a pairing of two carols -- "Il est ne, le divin Engant" and "Ding Dong Merrily on High" -- arranged for the violin studio of a connection to co-concertmaster Andrew Irvin. Some of the older players "are a year or two away from a chance to sub into the [orchestra's] violin section," Robson says, a demonstration, he explains, of how the orchestra's educational programs can be a pipeline into the orchestra.

The orchestral part of the program features "Christmas Overture" by Nigel Hess as a curtain-raiser; "Little Bolero Boy," a fusion of the carol "Little Drummer Boy" and Maurice Ravel's "Bolero"; "A Chanukkah Overture" by Robert Wendell to open the second half of the concert; and, as a closer, "We Wish You a Merry Christmas."

One hour before each concert, ensembles of students and orchestra musicians -- including String Academy players, the entire Academy Orchestra and a group of horn players called Hornaments -- will play in one or more of the Robinson lobbies, free to ticket holders.

And from 2-2:45 p.m. Sunday in the Robinson Center's Historic Lobby -- the one behind the center's big formal doors on the second mezzanine level -- children of all ages can take part in a preconcert Holiday Children's Fair that includes holiday-theme arts and crafts. This, too, is free and open to anyone with a ticket.

The orchestra is encouraging audience members to wear festive holiday clothes, arrive early and get in the holiday spirit. "We want to give you the whole experience from the moment you walk in the door," Robson explains.

Conductor Geoffrey Robson and singers (from left) John Willis, Bijoux, Karen Q. Clark and Satia Spencer go walking in a winter wonderland this weekend at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Hicks Photography)



Bijoux (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Hicks Photography)



Geoff Robson (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Hicks Photography)



John Wills (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Hicks Photography)



Karen Q. Clark (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Hicks Photography)



Satia Spencer (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Kelly Hicks Photography)



‘Home for the Holidays’

What: Four solo singers — Bijoux, Satia Spencer, Karen Q. Clark and John Willis — and a 100-person chorus join the Arkansas Symphony and conductor Geoffrey Robson for the first concerts in the orchestra’s First Orion Pops season.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday

Where: Little Rock’s Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway.

Sponsor: Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Tickets: $14-$72, $10 for students and active-duty military, free to all students with the purchase of an adult ticket via the Entergy Kids’ Ticket.

Information: (501) 666-1761, Extension 1; ArkansasSymphony.org







