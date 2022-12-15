House approves stopgap spending bill for a week





WASHINGTON -- The House on Wednesday approved a week-long spending bill to avert a government shutdown this weekend, as top lawmakers rushed to cement an emerging deal on a sprawling spending package to keep federal programs running into next fall.

The measure, which passed 224-201 and largely on party lines, would buy time to finalize an agreed-upon outline announced late Tuesday by three senior lawmakers in both parties, backed by party leaders, for a longer-term package expected to total roughly $1.7 trillion. While no details were given, the lawmakers projected optimism that it would smooth the way for final action before Christmas to resolve remaining disputes and fund the government.

"We have a framework that provides a path forward to enact an omnibus next week," said Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., chair of the House Appropriations Committee. She added that the committees were prepared to "work around the clock" to finish the legislation. Her comments were echoed by Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., the panel's top Republican.

House Republicans overwhelmingly opposed the extension. Many complained it would allow Congress to pass a massive spending bill before a Republican majority would take charge of the House in January and impose its will on spending.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader in the House, said Republicans earned the opportunity after the midterm elections to shape the spending legislation early next year. He called for an extension that would last into the first quarter of 2023.

"Allow the American people what they said a month ago -- to change Washington as we know it today," McCarthy said.

"We can't afford to spend the way Democrats have," McCarthy added.

But in the House, Democrats had the votes to push through the legislation without needing Republican support. Nine Republicans, most of them leaving Congress at the end of the year, broke with their party to support the measure.

News of the broad outline came just days before government funding was set to lapse at midnight Friday. The one-week stopgap spending bill would extend funding through Dec. 23, and it now heads to the Senate, which was expected to pass it before the Friday deadline.

With Republicans set to take control of the House in January and a cluster of retiring lawmakers looking to protect a final round of funding priorities, Democrats and several Senate Republicans have expressed little interest in letting talks drag into the new year.

McCarthy said the two senators leading the efforts to craft the spending bill won't be in Congress next year and thus won't be accountable to voters for their work. Leahy and Shelby are both retiring. Leahy is the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Shelby is the lead Republican on the panel.

"It's still not even available for anyone to read and yet they want the ability to bring that up on the eve of Christmas," Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the No. 2-ranking House Republican, said of the $1.7 trillion package. "It's a sign that Congress failed to do its job."

But most House Republicans, including Rep. Kay Granger of Texas, who is in line to chair the Appropriations Committee in January when her party assumes the majority, have said extending the spending bill into January is the only responsible course.

Backed by a few senators, they have pushed to pass a short-term spending measure that would fund the government until the opening days of the next Congress in January, which would give them the ability to try to leverage their new majority in the House to push for sharp spending cuts.

"House Republicans will work toward a spending agreement that cuts wasteful spending, reduces inflation and prioritizes border security and national defense," Granger said, speaking at an afternoon news conference before the vote. "We have to stop this out-of-control spending."

But some Republicans fear such a move could yield disastrous consequences for their party's nascent majority, potentially leading to a shutdown that would put the party's dysfunction on display just as it was reclaiming a measure of power on Capitol Hill.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the Senate, has made the case that passing a full-year spending bill this Congress is better than the alternatives because it ensures a sizable increase in spending for defense.

"If a truly bipartisan full-year bill without poison pills is ready for final Senate passage by late next week, I'll support it for our Armed Forces," McConnell said Wednesday. "Otherwise, we'll be passing a short-term continuing resolution into the new year."

Shelby has said the two parties were about $25 billion apart on overall spending, though they are in agreement on spending about $858 billion on defense.

Lawmakers announced Tuesday night that they had reached agreement on a "framework" that should allow negotiations to be completed by next week, but they provided no details.

"I don't think any new Congress should be forced into trying to do the last Congress' work and even more so if you're changing control," said Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., one of several Republicans in the upper chamber retiring at the end of the year. "I just think it's asking for big problems."

Spending talks had been snarled for weeks over disagreements about how to divvy up money between military and domestic programs. Republicans balked at increasing the share of domestic funding, noting that Democrats over the past two years had muscled through trillions of dollars in climate, health care and social safety net spending over their unanimous opposition.

Shelby, speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, said the total for the spending framework was around $1.7 trillion, though he declined to offer specifics. He described the spending level for the domestic programs Democrats prize as one "we think we can live with."

Because Republican votes are needed to overcome the 60-vote filibuster threshold in the evenly divided Senate, aides in both parties conceded that it was likely that Democrats would agree to a higher overall military spending number. Lawmakers were expected to coalesce around about $858 billion in military spending -- a figure set by a defense policy bill expected to clear the Senate this week.

"Republicans simply were not going to lavish extra liberal spending on the commander in chief's own party as reward for adequately funding our national defense -- it simply wasn't going to happen," McConnell said in a speech Wednesday morning. He added: "The framework agreement doesn't mean the hard work is over. It means the hard work can finally start."

Lawmakers and aides were scrambling to not only finalize the details of the broader government funding measure, which would last through September, but also to agree on what other legislation could be included in the last must-pass legislative package of the year.

The measure was expected to include emergency aid for Ukraine in its war against Russia; funds to help local communities recover from hurricanes and other natural disasters this year; and an overhaul of the Electoral Count Act, the statute that former President Donald Trump sought unsuccessfully to exploit to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

Lawmakers also were wrestling with the possibility of including a number of tax extensions, such as reviving the lapsed expansion of monthly payments to most families with children, and a series of bipartisan health and science bills.

Information for this article was contributed by Emily Cochrane of The New York Times and Kevin Freking of The Associated Press.









