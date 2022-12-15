• Scott Harmier was charged with felony assault after authorities say his midnight visit to a New Phoenix/Last Frontier casino poker table in Washington state devolved into an attack in which he stabbed or slashed four people and then led police on a 100-mph car chase.

• Beverly Roberts, 85, and a 61-year-old neighbor in Wetumpka, Ala., were sentenced to two years of probation and 10 days in jail, with the jail term suspended, for criminal trespassing and one other misdemeanor apiece because of their efforts to feed and trap stray cats.

• Julia Bohner of the animal welfare group Four Paws said the last brown bear in captivity in Albania, a 24-year-old named Mark, was no doubt stressed out as he headed to a sanctuary in Austria along with a large file of documents to get across several borders.

• Annika Troselius, speaking for the zoo in Furuvik, Sweden, said chimpanzees are strong and dangerous, and the main focus "is that no human gets hurt," explaining why three great apes that escaped had to be euthanized when there was not enough tranquilizer.

• Brigitte Gothiere of a French animal welfare group said the government "is consciously lying, it's scandalous," as activists protested exceptions in legislation meant to ban the practice of killing male chicks born at hatcheries because they cannot lay eggs.

• Chad David Ables, a landlord in Lexington, Tenn., must pay $70,500 to six women who were harassed while renting homes by way of vulgar comments, unwelcome touching, propositions for sex and offers to reduce rent in exchange for sex.

• David Hsu of Woodinville, Wash., who's accused of carrying two rifles, four handguns, 300 rounds of ammunition, six knives, a hatchet and brass knuckles into a courthouse, prompting a standoff and a three-hour lockdown, remained jailed after bail was set at $1 million.

• Robert Tracy, police chief of Wilmington, Del., who's been recognized for his efforts to reduce gun violence, was appointed the top cop in crime-plagued St. Louis, the first chief selected from outside the department.

• Lou Caputo, a 37-year veteran of the sheriff's office in Monroe County, Fla., is back on the streets dressed as the Grinch, handing out onions to motorists speeding through a school zone, though more than 5 mph above the limit still merits a costly ticket.