Late surge lifts PB over Sheridan, 49-38

In a low-scoring affair, Pine Bluff High School picked up the pace in crunch time. Pine Bluff outscored Sheridan 14-8 in the final 8 minutes to take a 49-38 win Tuesday night in boys basketball at McFadden Gymnasium.

Pine Bluff (4-5, 2-0 in 5A-South), the two-time defending conference champion, opened up the defensive battle with a Jordon Harris 3-point basket at the 5:28 mark for the first points of the final quarter. Sheridan (6-4, 0-2) had clawed to within 41-36 following a pair of 3-pointers by Peyton Free, but clutch shots by Deriyon Graydon in the final 2 minutes all but silenced the Yellowjackets. Courtney Crutchfield scored 21 points and Austyn Dendy had 12 for the Zebras. Justin Crews scored 19 and Free had 15 for the Yellowjackets. Pine Bluff will host El Dorado on Friday, when Sheridan visits Lake Hamilton.

White Hall 82, Hot Springs Lakeside 65

In White Hall, Jai'Chaunn Hayes posted his third 40-plus point game of the season, and the Bulldogs (6-4, 2-0 in 5A-South) left little to chance against the Rams (3-3, 0-1).

Hayes had 40 and Randy Emerson scored 16 for White Hall, which will visit West Memphis at 12:30 p.m. Saturday and then Monticello at 7 p.m. Monday before going into the King Cotton Holiday Classic.

Dollarway 74, Friendship 33 (Mon.)

At the Dollarway Fieldhouse on Monday, Aiden Filhiol scored 21 points and Omarion Watson turned in 13 as Dollarway defeated Friendship Aspire Academy Southeast Campus and improved to 5-2 overall.

Dollarway will visit Marvell-Elaine on Friday.