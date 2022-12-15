Today, having the ability to access an Internet connection can open up a world of opportunity. It is a key element in finding a job, creating your own business, education, health care, and communicating with family and friends.

That is why the Arkansas Cable Telecommunications Association commends Gov. Asa Hutchison and the state Broadband Office for creating a partnership between the state of Arkansas and nationwide nonprofit EducationSuperHighway.

This partnership, a first-in-the-nation initiative, will work to develop and implement programs that will help bridge the digital divide in Arkansas. The partnership recognizes that a key component in closing the digital divide is utilizing the Federal Communication Commission's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). This program is a vital tool in closing the affordability gap and getting Internet access to all Arkansans.

Sadly, many eligible Arkansans fail to take advantage, leaving millions of available dollars unspent each year.

Even prior to the ACP's inception, the cable industry has been leading the way with efforts which have contributed to closing the digital divide by providing affordability programs. Since 2011, the cable industry has invested millions of dollars through a host of low-cost broadband adoption programs which address the affordability gap.

These programs have connected more than 14 million people to the Internet nationwide, with thousands of those individuals right here in Arkansas. Early successful cable plans include programs for veterans, people with disabilities, senior citizens, and low-income families. With the success of these early programs, the cable industry has continued to expand our efforts, specifically designing programs to assist qualifying households in obtaining Internet services at no cost, after redemption of their ACP benefit.

However, studies have shown that the availability of affordable service offerings alone is often insufficient to convince households to sign up. For that reason, equal attention must focus on supporting the role of trusted digital navigators with the experience required to offer additional assistance to the unconnected, overcoming language and literacy barriers, securing computers, providing training, building digital skills and proficiency, and helping individuals overcome the host of non-economic obstacles that still exist. Cable operators look forward to combining our efforts with those of the state to help Arkansans rise above these obstacles.

As the Internet continues to play an essential role in our daily lives, Arkansas' cable providers will continue to lead the way in promoting solutions that will help families overcome barriers which may prevent them from enjoying, and utilizing, the benefits of Internet access.

We look forward to working with incoming Gov. Sarah Sanders, state broadband leaders, the Arkansas General Assembly and EducationSuperHighway to see that every Arkansas home and business has access to reliable and affordable broadband in the state.

Joe Molinaro is executive director at the Arkansas Cable Telecommunications Association in Little Rock.