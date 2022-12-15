About jail expansion

About 10 people spoke against the jail expansion at the Jail Expansion committee meeting at the Washington County courthouse on Dec. 6. All had good ideas: (1) using ARPA (American Rescue Plan act) funds to build a jail is a misuse of ARPA funds; (2) there are more effective solutions to jail crowding, such as pre-trial services, not keeping people in jail because they can't afford bail, not arresting people for minor drug offenses, providing mental health services; (3) the voters in Washington County voted against jail expansion, and justices like Patrick Deakins had stated he would oppose jail expansion if elected. After everyone spoke, the committee unanimously slam-dunked the almost $9 million of ARPA funds through, a giant show of contempt for the voters and the taxes we pay, and a blatant display of power as well as ignorance as to what will really result in more safety and economic justice for our community.

In other words, rather than using the ARPA funds as they were intended, to help people recover from the economic distress of the pandemic, to help keep them out of jail, they are expanding the jail.

They are not willing to be transparent about who is getting the money for the construction of the jail, or why the estimate for the construction of the juvenile justice complex went from $5 million to $28.5 million. Tonight the Quorum Court meets again and will vote on this injustice. Here's a chance for people to speak.

SHELLEY BUONAIUTO

Fayetteville

Was not a good trade

Well, our government swapped a basketball player who carried drugs illegally into a foreign country for the "Merchant of Death," leaving behind another esteemed veteran.

There is no telling how many lives will be lost, including Americans, after Viktor Bout goes to work for his buddy, Putin the Great, because of another ill-conceived foreign policy decision by our current administration.

Lousy negotiating or pandering at its ﬁnest?

SAMUEL A. PERRONI

Fayetteville

Address arena issues

I attended the Trans-Siberian Orchestra performance at the Simmons Bank Arena, and it was awesome.

Getting into the parking lot was terrible. No police direction. No handicapped spaces left. Getting into the arena was no easier. Big crowd, very slow check in. Getting out of the parking lot and the arena was also terrible. No organization, no direction.

Don't know if it's a mayor issue or a police issue or an arena issue, but it needs to be addressed. There were a lot of elderly people that needed more assistance.

MICHAEL FERGUSON

Conway