Liberty Utilities opens service center

With a Nov. 28 early afternoon ribbon cutting, Liberty Utilities Co. proclaimed it was officially reopened for business in White Hall.

The newly renovated customer walk-in full-service center is at 10101 Dollarway Road, and its hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., spokesperson Kelli Price said.

Liberty, a water and sewer service company, serves about 1,800 residents in the city, and after the company's White Hall City Hall office lease was terminated early last summer, a company spokesperson announced it was working on opening a new location.

White Hall Mayor Noel Foster said the new place will make it easier for customers to sign up for new services, pay bills or lodge complaints.

"I am thankful they reopened a White Hall office. It will be more convenient for their White Hall customers to handle their business," Foster said.

White Hall problems

Foster evicted Liberty from its rented office space inside City Hall, 101 Parkway Drive, more than 18 months ago because their customer service office window closed with the covid-19 shutdown in March 2020 and remained shuttered long after it ended, he said in a June 2021 Pine Bluff Commercial article.

It was difficult trying to pay a bill in person, to lodge a complaint or to have overcharges corrected, and previously, Foster described it "as a problem" for the residents he served.

"In turn, it became mine," he said.

The utility company paid about $1,000 a month for the City Hall space.

Although ousted from City Hall, the utility company continued to operate within the city and Jefferson County.

Bigger issues

Foster said about Liberty's service: "I look forward to continued improvements."

He was referring to the customer delivery service and infrastructure issues the company experienced and, according to the state, seemed unwilling to address.

These went beyond White Hall's borders into Jefferson County and Pine Bluff.

For example and probably the largest problem identified -- made clear during and after a severe winter storm in February 2021 -- the company was cited by the Arkansas Public Service Commission in 2021 for 22 leaks or breaks in Liberty-Pine Bluff Water's system and 252 commercial or residential leaks or breaks.

These resulted in a large water system pressure failure that left customers without services and forced numerous city government offices to close.

According to the state, Liberty lost nearly 1 billion gallons of water during that time, which is more than the industry standard, according to the state.

In addition, the state and the Arkansas attorney general's office found that part of the reason for the water crisis during the 2021 storm was that Liberty had not taken adequate care of its infrastructure.

The state gave Liberty a list of nearly two dozen demands to address in the coming years, and one was to place more emphasis on its infrastructure.

Working on the system

Before the summer 2022 announcement of a new White Hall customer-service office, Tony Penna was named Liberty vice president and general manager in summer 2021.

He immediately went to work on upgrades and better customer service.

Repairs on leaks and breaks were started, and Liberty has upsized the main pipeline on U.S. 270 near the White Hall-Pine Bluff line.

Concerning Liberty's improvements over the last year, Foster said: "Tony [Penna] has been responsive and communicative. ... I think the company is moving in the right direction."

Because of state mandated requirements, Penna said, Liberty is focused on technological improvements such as a lift station level system and other monitoring devices.

"Many of our projects this year were focused on our treatment plants, [for example] motors, pumps, valves," Penna said.

Two additional projects that might be of interest to Liberty customers, Penna said, were the installation of three additional fire hydrants.

The company is also in the process of replacing older style meters with electronic ones.

"These meters transmit the reading to the meter reader's device or laptop, thereby eliminating the possibility of misreading the usage.

This project will be ongoing over the next couple of years to change all of the meters," Penna added.

More to come

Currently, Price said: "We have two projects at our Water Treatment Plant 2, located at 2900 Myrtle St. [in Pine Bluff]"

Liberty is replacing a filter valve to modernize their filter operations.

This will ensure more reliable service by promoting water production and preventing interruptions to production.

"We also recently completed installing a standby generator," Price said.

It will provide backup power if Liberty experiences a power outage at the plant.

"This helps to ensure reliability during extreme weather conditions and emergencies," Price said.

Liberty is also replacing our supervisory control and data acquisition system to provide more accurate data for real-time monitoring of their system, with installation scheduled to start in early January, Price said.