Little Rock airport finalizes agreement with Turo, clearing way for legal-services contract with law firm

Officials at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field have finalized a legal-services agreement with a law firm that had been delayed because of the airport's negotiations with the car-sharing company Turo, one of the firm's other clients.

Shane Carter, a Little Rock airport official, on Wednesday provided signed copies of the legal-services agreement with Wright, Lindsey & Jennings, as well as the airport's agreement with Turo, to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette upon request.

Earlier this year, members of the Little Rock Airport Commission voted to have two different law firms provide legal services for the airport.

As a result of a 4-3 decision in August, the airport's longtime general counsel Cross, Gunter, Witherspoon & Galchus was assigned one set of responsibilities while Wright, Lindsey & Jennings got a shorter list of items.

Wright, Lindsey & Jennings' portfolio included personnel issues, employment-related laws and regulations -- including anti-discrimination law -- and the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

However, Wright, Lindsey & Jennings' lobbying work on behalf of Turo created a snag that left the proposed legal-services agreement with the airport in limbo for months.

At an October meeting of the commission, Bryan Malinowski, the airport's executive director, told members that he had asked Wright, Lindsey & Jennings to hold off on signing the agreement while the airport ironed out issues with Turo.

At the time, Malinowski described the situation as "somewhat of a built-in conflict." He said he would sign the agreement with Wright, Lindsey & Jennings immediately once the Turo agreement was signed.

Later, during a commission meeting in November, Malinowski said the airport had reached an agreement with Turo and officials were simply waiting on the car-sharing firm to sign it.

Records show the operating agreement between the airport and Turo received Malinowski's signature on Dec. 1. Turo President Alex Benn signed the document Nov. 30.

The agreement says Turo will pay the airport a fee equivalent to 10% of the company's gross revenue from peer-to-peer vehicle transactions during the prior month involving airport customers, subject to certain exclusions.

During the initial three-year term of the agreement with Wright, Lindsey & Jennings, the law firm will bill the airport a reduced public-sector hourly rate of $250 for partner attorneys, $225 for associate attorneys and $90 for paralegals or legal assistants, according to the document.

Wright, Lindsey & Jennings may also bill the airport for certain expenses.

The airport's costs associated with Cross, Gunter, Witherspoon & Galchus' legal services totaled $155,000 in 2021.