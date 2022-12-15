Little Rock logs 77th slaying, passes all-time high from ’93

The death of a man found shot Tuesday evening near a University Avenue church was Little Rock's 77th homicide this year, surpassing the city's previous record of 76 homicides recorded in 1993.

The man, who police found fatally injured around 8:25 p.m. at 4821 S. University Ave. after responding to a report of a subject down, has yet to be identified, according to a police incident report.

The First Korean Presbyterian Church is located at that address, although the report states the body was found in woods or a field.

The victim's body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory for identification and an autopsy, police said. No further information in the killing was available late Wednesday.

Then-acting Chief Wayne Bewley has previously said six of the homicides investigated in 1993 were eventually ruled to be justified and did not result in charges, leaving 70 criminal homicides that year.

This year, Little Rock's 71st homicide came on Oct. 2, with the shooting of David Kelly, 23, near 11224 Legion Hut Road.

But it's not yet clear how many of 2022's killings may eventually be ruled justified. One has already been ruled legal, while seven more are awaiting the decision of a prosecutor, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

The year's killings have taken "a heavy toll on families, neighborhoods, law enforcement and me personally," Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott said in a statement provided by a spokesman.

"I mourn this loss of life like I have every other, as it pierces my heart and mind," Scott said.

Scott alluded to both the role of law enforcement in reducing killings in the city as well as the preventative work of social programs to change peoples' mindsets.

"We remain diligent in keeping illegal guns off the streets and instilling in our youth that violence is not the right way to resolve conflict," Scott said.