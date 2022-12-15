Man in court on gun charges to await trial in family custody

A Mississippi man arrested in Mountain View last July on gun charges after an altercation with police was arraigned in federal court Tuesday on charges of possession of firearms by a prohibited person and making a false statement during purchase of a firearm and was released to the custody of his stepfather to await trial.

Trace Scott, 27, of Cleveland, Miss., was accused in a federal criminal complaint filed by Warren Newman, a special agent with the Little Rock office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, regarding Scott’s arrest July 2 at the Dogwood Motel in Mountain View. Scott was arrested by Sgt. Rick Chrome of the Mountain View Police Department and charged in Stone County Circuit Court with disorderly conduct and weapons violations.

During a long and at times confusing hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe arraigned Scott on the federal charges before holding a bond hearing but spent a majority of the time during the more-than-two-hour hearing discussing Scott’s mental state. Scott, who has reportedly suffered from mental illness for five or six years, was involuntarily committed to a mental institution in Mississippi for treatment in 2020 and under federal statutes, is barred from owning or possessing firearms.

During testimony by telephone Tuesday, Newman said Scott first came to the attention of ATF following his August 2020 commitment after Scott tried to buy a Ruger 9mm PC Carbine the following October at a Cleveland, Miss. pawnshop.

“He answered no to question F,” Newman said, referring to a form prospective gun buyers are required to fill out. “Question F on Form 4473 states ‘Have you ever been adjudicated mentally deficient or involuntarily committed to a mental institution?’ He answered no to that.

“Of course,” Newman continued, “that was the wrong answer because he had been.” Newman said Scott was contacted by the ATF field office in Oxford, Miss., on Dec. 4, 2020, and was told he could not buy or possess a firearm, and said that call was followed up by a letter five days later. Newman said that Scott was “very belligerent” when contacted by the Oxford ATF office.

“After those encounters in 2020,” asked Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Eldridge, “when did Mr. Scott again get on ATF’s radar?” Newman replied that he first learned of Scott after the Mississippi man tried to buy a firearm from a gun store in Ash Flat on June 25 of this year, lied on the form and was again denied the purchase. Newman said he researched Scott’s history and learned of the 2020 gun purchase attempt so he called the owner of the Mississippi pawnshop.

“He was very familiar with Mr. Scott,” Newman said. “He said to me, basically, ‘Mr. Scott is crazy. He comes in about once a week.’” Newman said that Scott appeared to “bounce around between Bolivar County” in Mississippi where his stepfather lives, and the Arkansas towns of Cherokee Village where his grandfather lives and Lake Village where his father lives. He said he interviewed several of Scott’s family members, including his father, mother, stepfather and grandfather, all of whom told him that Scott suffered from mental illness for a number of years. Newman said he also interviewed Chrome, the Mountain View police sergeant, regarding his arrest of Scott July 2 after an altercation in a motel parking lot.

“Him and the defendant fought over a gun,” Newman said. “Evidently, the defendant wasn’t paying for his room, he went out in the parking lot and caused a disturbance, the police came and a fight ensued.” Newman said Chrome told him that Scott tried to pull a gun during the scuffle.

“When Sgt. Chrome and I talked about the incident,” Newman said, “his comment to me was, ‘I should have killed him.’” After his arrest, Newman said, Scott was found to have a Glock 9mm pistol in the waistband of his pants and a 12-gauge shotgun in his car.

Scott’s attorney, Molly Sullivan with the federal public defenders office in Little Rock, tried to drill down further regarding the Mountain View arrest last July. She asked Newman if he had seen the probable cause affidavit from that arrest where the two guns that led to his federal indictment were recovered.

“All I have is the police report where they say they recovered them from him,” Newman said.

“Do they say that Mr. Scott was trying to threaten the officers with the firearms?” she asked.

“Well I personally spoke with the sergeant,” Newman said. “Yes, Mr. Scott attempted to pull the gun on the officer and the officer restrained him from pointing the gun at him.” When told the information in the state case didn’t match his testimony, Newman insisted that he related his interview with Chrome accurately.

“The officer’s statement to me, verbatim is, ‘I should have killed him that night,’” Newman said.

Scott’s stepfather, John Barr, who owns and operates a farm in Bolivar County, testified that he would serve as third party custodian to supervise his stepson and agreed that if Scott were to violate any terms of his release, he would report the violation to the pre-trial services office. He said Scott could work with him on the farm training horses and dogs, or he could work at a welding shop nearby. To a question from Volpe, Barr said he trained dogs for hog hunting.

“Are they dangerous?” Volpe asked.

“Only to hogs,” Barr replied.

Volpe expressed confusion over the release plan, noting that Scott’s stepfather and mother had separated and were living apart. Sullivan explained that the Bolivar County farm was the best environment for Scott.

“That’s where he feels most comfortable,” she said.

Ultimately, Volpe agreed to the release plan but warned Scott to avoid guns under any circumstances.

“You’ll make their case a lot easier if you get a firearm in your hands,” he said, referring to the government prosecutors. “Now you’re under indictment and that’s a much easier bar for them to chin. You would be handing yourself over on a silver platter if you put yourself in possession of a firearm.”