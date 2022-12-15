McDonald’s makes donation to UAPB

McDonald’s restaurants across Central Arkansas donated $13,970 to area historically Black colleges and universities to support campus student services programs.

One of those recipients was the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Individual check presentations were held this month. UAPB received $9,141; Philander Smith College received $2,429; Arkansas Baptist University received $1,400; and Shorter College received $823, which McDonald’s owner-operator Darryl Webb personally rounded up to $1,000, according to a news release.

A special HBCU branded deal in the McDonald’s App during the 2021-22 academic year allowed McDonald’s customers, HBCU alumni, students and others to show their support for area schools. In return, local Mc-Donald’s owner-operators are donating a portion of every sale to support student services programs at local HBCUs, according to the release.

“Our historically Black colleges and universities in Arkansas are cornerstone institutions in our communities that provide nurturing learning environments for students,” Webb said. “Arkansas HBCUs play a vital role in creating economic opportunity. We are proud to work together with our loyal customers to support Arkansas HBCU students.” The restaurant chain also supports education through programs like Archways to Opportunity, a tuition assistance program that promotes opportunity and mobility for McDonald’s diverse employee community, and three major scholarship programs, including Thur-good Marshall Black and Positively Golden Scholarships, HACER® National Scholarships and McDonald’s/APIA (Asian and Pacific Islander American) Scholarship program, according to the release.