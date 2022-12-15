SWAC MEN

MINNESOTA 72, UAPB 56

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota knocked down 12 three-pointers, including five from Jamison Battle, to beat the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff inside Williams Arena and put an end to a five-game losing streak.

Battle, a 6-7 junior, finished with 18 points as the Golden Gophers (5-6) moved to 10-0 all time against teams from the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Braeden Carrington came off the bench to hit four three-pointers and score a game-high 20 points. Dawson Garcia added 14 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

Kylen Milton had 19 points and nine assists, and Shaun Doss scored 18 points for UAPB (3-9), which never led but stayed close throughout. The Golden Lions trailed 36-25 at halftime and were down 56-53 following a lay-up from Doss with 7:39 left in the game.

However, a three-pointer from Carrington 28 seconds later sparked an 11-0 run that would push Minnesota's lead back to double figures.

UAPB went 23 of 66 (34.8%) from the floor but made just 5 of 24 (20.8%) three-pointers. The Golden Gophers were 23-of-47 (48.9%) shooting.