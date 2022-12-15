Minnesota breaks free of UAPB for 72-56 win

The same Golden Lions that were blown out by 45 points at the University of Texas last weekend weren't going away that easily at the University of Minnesota.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball team pulled within 44-43 with 13:46 left before the University of Minnesota used a 7-0 run to key a late surge and took a 72-56 win before 8,127 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Minnesota (5-6) ended a five-game slide with the victory, including a 0-2 start in the Big Ten Conference. Braeden Carrington scored 20 points and pulled down 4 rebounds in 30 minutes to lead the Golden Gophers, while Jamison Battle scored 18 points and Dawson Garcia had 14 in the win. Ta'lon Cooper had 8 assists to go with 7 points for Minnesota.

UAPB (3-9) suffered an 88-43 loss at the hands of then-No. 2 Texas, which slid down to No. 7. That result came two days before Texas Coach Chris Beard was arrested on suspicion of assault against a family member in his home.

The Lions, who have lost two straight, were looking for their first road win of the season, but again they struggled to shoot well from the perimeter, making only 5 of 24 (20.8%). They made 23 of 66 (34.8%) from the floor and 5 of 7 free throws (71.4%).

Kylen Milton scored 19 points and had 9 assists in 37 minutes.

He and Shaun Doss Jr. (18 points) each shot 8 for 18 from the floor. Chris Greene added 7 points in the loss.

Minnesota, which led 36-25 at halftime, made 23 of 47 (48.9%) from the floor, including 12 of 27 from 3-point range, and shot 14 for 18 at the foul line.

UAPB will close the 2022 portion of its schedule with a home game against Ecclesia College at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Lions are 3-0 at H.O. Clemmons Arena this season.