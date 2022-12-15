My myth-takes

I remember, as a child about 6 or 7 years old, my two older brothers telling me that chocolate milk came from brown cows. I, of course, believed them. At that age, I thought everybody told the truth. I also believed in Santa Claus, because he was faithful in delivering the goods on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

It wasn't until I was about 8 years old I figured Santa was really my dad. My brothers and I anxiously went to bed early on Christmas Eve night. I woke up and wandered into the kitchen to sneak a glass of brown cow milk when I saw Dad bringing in wrapped gifts from the garage attached to our house. He did not see me because I did not turn the lights on in the kitchen. Imagine my dismay and disappointment! I snuck back into my bedroom and had a hard time going to sleep.

The next morning as we gathered for breakfast, I finally mentioned to the family what I saw. That was a mistake. Mom wasn't happy that I got up and snuck into the kitchen to savor the brown cow milk. Dad, of course, agreed with Mom, and my two brothers sitting at the table snickered at me and wagged their fingers toward me.

Yeah, I knew I was busted, but I learned Santa was a "myth" or fairy tale. It disturbed me because all that time I believed in Santa.

Same with the tooth fairy. When I had a loose tooth due to some playful mishap, I found that because I could jiggle it back and forth, my parents knew it had to come out. The "movable" tooth didn't hurt, and I thought it was funny that I could do that in front of family or classmates in elementary school.

During that time my parents went out for dinner with friends, and as always had a babysitter for us three boys. Well during this movable tooth era, my older brothers said they could attach a long string to the tooth and attach the other end of the string to a doorknob. You know what happens next. The high school babysitter, I'm fairly sure, was in the living room chatting with one of her classmates on the phone when my brothers concocted and pulled off this scheme.

Well, the tooth removal plan worked as planned. I deftly placed the now wayward tooth under my pillow and anxiously waited until I awoke to find the tooth gone and replaced with money that had magically appeared. Yeah, the tooth fairy always came though! Oh course, later on in life, I had a feeling the tooth fairy was a myth once he/she stopped bringing me money.

Myths, folklore, old wives' tales, urban legends--whatever you want to call them--have always fascinated me. The Loch Ness monster--"Nessie," an aquatic dinosaur-like creature who inhabited the Scottish highlands--has always had my attention, much like "Bigfoot," aka "Sasquatch," described as an ape-like creature that lived in dense forested areas of America.

Arkansas has its own version of Bigfoot, called the Fouke Monster. Described as a tall, 7 foot-plus-tall heavy-set hair-covered creature, slightly bent over while standing, the Fouke monster gained Arkies' attention in the early 1970s when it allegedly attacked a married couple in 1971 in Miller County. Several sightings afterward began popping up, and the myth grew into Hollywood proportions with the cult classic "The Legend of Boggy Creek," along with sequels.

Mount Holly Cemetery in Little Rock is filled with myths ... or should I say ghosts. A historical burial place for noted Arkansans that was designed and built in the early 1840s, the cemetery is well-known for paranormal activity, along, of course, with other locations in Arkansas. The Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs comes to mind, and it is an annual gathering place for seekers of paranormal activities. The Allen House in Monticello appears haunted, with groaning sounds emanating from this historical resident. Many other places too numerous to mention attribute to myths, legends etc.

But enough about ghosts and ape-like creatures. What about childhood myths? Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy? Should we as grownups instill that belief in our children? It doesn't hurt, in my opinion; after all, when they grow older, they will chuckle about it and have their own stories to tell.

In a way, I still believe or think about Santa Claus in all of us when giving or receiving gifts this time of year. Can't hurt. After all, this is the season for giving, and that can only be a good thing for humankind. In this day and age, we can all use it! Ho, ho, ho!

Randal Berry of Little Rock is a former snake wrangler at the Little Rock Zoo, an amateur historian and a musician who now knows the truth about chocolate milk.