• Over the years, The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor has gone to such luminaries as Richard Pryor, Carl Reiner, Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal, George Carlin and Ellen DeGeneres. Next year, it's going to the guy who made us crack up as Happy Gilmour. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts said this week that Adam Sandler would receive the award at a gala in March. "Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on 'SNL,'" said Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter. "Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing." The 56-year-old actor-comedian, who this year starred in the Netflix basketball drama-comedy "Hustle," has created a list of funny films including "Happy Gilmore," "Billy Madison," "Grown Ups," "Big Daddy," "The Longest Yard" and "The Waterboy." His role as Howard Ratner in "Uncut Gems" garnered Sandler several nominations and awards, including the National Board of Review award and the Independent Spirit Award.

• Spain's Queen Letizia visited Los Angeles, where she celebrated the opening of a center that promotes the Spanish language and culture throughout the world. Letizia Ortiz on Tuesday opened the West Coast's first branch of the Cervantes Institute, which was founded by the Spanish government in 1991 to further the language and Hispanic culture. The Los Angeles branch is the institute's seventh location in the United States. Spanish is the second-most common language spoken in the United States, after English, and is widely spoken in Los Angeles, where nearly 50% of the population is Hispanic. Letizia, a seasoned national television journalist, became princess upon marrying then-Prince Felipe -- now King Felipe VI -- in 2004. When King Juan Carlos abdicated 10 years later, she became the first woman without aristocratic blood to reach the throne of Spain. She turned 50 in September, prompting a look back at her position in a monarchy still reeling from scandals involving Juan Carlos. Although Letizia is better known as a progressive feminist rather than a fervent monarchist, she is credited with playing a major role in Felipe's decision to forge a new path and break ties with the palace's corruption-linked past. Spain's king has a mostly ceremonial role.