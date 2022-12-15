New tight ends coach for Hogs?

FAYETTEVILLE -- Long-time Stanford tight ends coach Morgan Turner is scheduled to visit University of Arkansas tight end commitments Shamar Easter, Luke Hasz and Jaden Hamm today, sources with knowledge of the situation told the Arkansas-Democrat-Gazette late Wednesday.

The visits would seem to indicate Coach Sam Pittman has selected Turner as a replacement for Dowell Loggains, who was hired as offensive coordinator by South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer this week.

Turner just completed his 10th season at Stanford, where long-time coach David Shaw recently resigned as the winningest head coach in program history.

The Razorbacks have a highly regarded class of 4-star commitments, including Easter of Ashdown, Hasz of Bixby, Okla., and Hamm, of Eudora, Kan.

-- Tom Murphy