New UA strength and conditioning coach jumps in feet first

FAYETTEVILLE -- Ben Sowders got his first in-person taste of University of Arkansas football in the season opener of that strange covid-19 year of 2020.

A crowd listed as 16,500 filled Reynolds Razorback Stadium with noise as Coach Sam Pittman made his major college coaching debut against Georgia, his former boss Kirby Smart, and many of Pittman's friends and colleagues on the Georgia staff, like Sowders, then an assistant strength and conditioning coach.

The Bulldogs won 37-10 behind a second-half comeback led by 2022 Burlsworth Trophy winner Stetson Bennett, but not before trailing 7-3 at the half.

"Only thing I remember is we were down at halftime," Sowders said Wednesday during his introductory video news conference as head strength and conditioning coach at Arkansas. "And I'll be honest, when I was at Georgia, Coach Smart said that was the loudest half-full stadium we've ever been to.

"So, I can't wait until we play that first home game where we roll the ball out, and get around Hog nation and we call the Hogs. Like, that's why I came."

Sowders began working with the Razorbacks on Dec. 4, nine days after Pittman said the Razorbacks were "outphysicaled" in a 29-27 loss at Missouri.

Sowders, 36, has made an emphasis of letting the linemen on both sides of the ball understand that physical improvement starts with them.

"Obviously we've got to get better in the trenches," he said. "This game, this league, you've got to win in the trench. That's O-line and D-line, so we've already put a huge premium on that.

"Our lifting and running, we start with our bigs on everything we do. That's just to set the mindset of, 'Everything starts with you,'"

Sowders has had more day-to-day dealing with the players in the last 10 days than Pittman and the coaches, who are full-scale recruiting high school prospects and portal players while also preparing game plans for the Liberty Bowl appearance against Kansas on Dec. 28.

Sowders said he passed along his own plan to the Razorbacks on his first day leading weight work.

"Last Monday when I showed up, I told them, 'Listen, you're going to get my best every day and I expect to get yours. I'm going to respect you, but you guys are going to have to respect us. We're on one mission and it's to make a championship-caliber program. Anything less is not good enough.'"

Sowders joined the the Georgia staff in 2018, the third of Pittman's four seasons as Smart's offensive line coach. He stayed with the Bulldogs through their CFP national championship run of 2021 before taking the head strength and conditioning job at Louisville last season. Sowders was asked how much his relationship with Pittman played into joining him at Arkansas.

"Very heavily," he said. "If it was somebody else, I probably wouldn't be sitting here before you. I believe in Coach Pittman, not only as a coach but as a man.

"I know how he does things. He's genuine. He truly cares about the players. He cares about the staff. He cares about this program. It was a no-brainer when he gave me the opportunity to come. I knew I was coming."

Sowders said Pittman reached out to him after the Cardinals wrapped up their season with a 26-13 loss at Kentucky the day after the Hogs' loss at Missouri.

"[Pittman] just kind of asked me if this was a place I'd be interested in, and I told him absolutely I would be," Sowders said. "We kind of got a little further into talks, he brought me down, I was fortunate enough to interview with him, the staff, the administration, Mr. [Hunter] Yurachek. Got the green light, got the offer, and it's been rocking and rolling ever since."

Sowders lauded the UA facilities, fields and weight training spaces.

"First and foremost, our facilities are unreal, especially with a football-only complex," he said. "Stadium's unbelievable. Our stadium is as nice as you're going to find in the country and I honestly believe that. Our practice surfaces are great. We have indoor, outdoor grass, outdoor turf, so multiple fields to practice on.

"We have what we need and we'll continue to build on some of the things that I feel like we need to incorporate from a weight room standpoint."

A former walk-on linebacker at Western Kentucky, Sowders rose into a two-year starter's role with the Hilltoppers, notching 29 tackles as a junior and 47 as a senior in 2008.

Sowders got started in the business at D1 Sports Training in Nashville, Tenn., before landing his first collegiate position at Southern Miss in 2012.

He took over as director of strength and conditioning at Gardner-Webb in 2013 and from there went to Georgia Tech as assistant director of player development (2015-16) and McNeese State as director of strength and conditioning (2017) before landing on Smart's staff in 2018.

"I've been fortunate to be around a lot of good coaches," Sowders said. "My time at Georgia Tech, Georgia and at Louisville I think has made me ready for this position."