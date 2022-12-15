Tyson to add offices

at former Sam's site

Tyson Foods Inc. paid Walmart Inc. $19.34 million for a former Sam's Club building in Springdale that the food company will use for additional office space.

Derek Burleson, a spokesman for Springdale-based Tyson, said the deal closed Friday. The 130,000-square-foot building can accommodate about 1,000 work spaces, he said.

"The building will provide more space and flexibility as we consolidate our corporate offices and expand world headquarters," Burleson said.

Tyson said in October that it will move about 1,000 corporate employees next year from offices in South Dakota and the greater Chicago area to the company's Springdale headquarters in a "phased relocation."

Tyson also said in October that it's expanding its campus over the next few years and will renovate some existing buildings.

The Thompson Street building was initially a "layout center" where Sam's Club tested store designs until about 2018. That's when the company built a larger layout center near its Bentonville headquarters, according to Arkansas Democrat-Gazette archives.

It became a Walmart call center after the layout center moved.

-- Serenah McKay

Pesticide collection

nets 509,133 pounds

The state Department of Agriculture collected 509,133 pounds of unwanted pesticides in 16 counties during pesticide collection events this year.

The chemicals were collected by the Department's Agricultural Abandoned Pesticide Program, which has overseen the collection of 5,860,843 pounds, or 2,930 tons, of unwanted pesticides throughout Arkansas since 2005, according to a Department news release this week.

The largest amounts of unwanted pesticides were collected in Lawrence, Arkansas, Saline and Grant Counties.

Pesticide loads collected ranged from 581 pounds in Sevier and Little River County to 220,364 pounds collected in Lawrence County.

Collection events are free and anonymous for farmers and non-industrial landowners. The program is funded through pesticide registration fees.

Common items collected are old or outdated pesticides like calcium arsenate, sodium cyanide, lindane, chlordane and 2,4,5-T, the release said.

-- Cristina LaRue

Arkansas Index

closes down 6.39

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 792.56, down 6.39.

"Stocks closed lower as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled that "we still have some ways to go" following a 50 basis point increase in the federal funds target rate, disappointing investors anticipating a shift in policy," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.