Northwest National considers multiple ways to leave Highfill

HIGHFILL -- The Northwest Arkansas National Airport has several options for leaving the city of Highfill, and its attorney suggested Wednesday it keep two open for now, including getting a state law changed.

Northwest Arkansas officials in September began exploring how to amicably divorce themselves from the city of Highfill.

City officials said the move could be economically catastrophic because Highfill has two water and sewer improvement bond issues totaling about $5.8 million that rely on sales tax revenue from the airport for payment.

Highfill gets sales tax money from seven or eight food vendors at the airport, six car rental companies and other retailers. It also sells water to the airport. The city has projected it will receive $750,000 in sales tax proceeds next year. The city spends $700,000 a year in bond debt service.

Airport officials argue Highfill benefits from tax dollars generated by the airport, but the airport gets no services from Highfill in return.

The airport board hired the outside law firm Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates and Woodyard to explore options, research the airport's potential liability with respect to any financial obligations to Highfill and report back.

Michele Allgood reported to the board Wednesday there are basically two viable options: deannexation or a formal agreement between the airport and the city.

Under current law, there's only one option, deannex from Highfill and annex into another city. Allgood said that would be complicated, and it would be unlikely the airport could detach the entirety of the property it owns.

The move could result in the creation of "islands," which are prohibited by state law, Allgood said. Services would have to be provided by another city, and another city would have to agree to the accept the annexation.

Allgood said Highfill's bonds are secured by money from the city's sales taxes from water and sewer revenues, and a big chunk of that money comes from the airport. And, the Arkansas Constitution prohibits any law that impairs the obligations of contracts, she said.

The airport could ask the Legislature to change the law regarding airport authorities to allow an authority to deannex from a city without annexing into another city or county, Allgood said. The legislation would need to address noncontiguous property and avoiding contract impairment.

The airport could also enter into an interlocal cooperative agreement with Highfill.

For example, the airport could agree to keep paying the taxes and fees that support the bonds until they're paid off, Allgood said. Terms of such an agreement would be determined by the city and the airport board and would need to review the historical relationship between the parties and provide a mechanism for addressing any future issues that may arise. Allgood said she was unable to find any previous formal agreements between the city and the board. An agreement may also have to be reached with other surrounding cities or the county as well.

Brian Burke, the airport's attorney, said there's no authority under existing law to realistically consider deannexation. But, he urged the board to consider at least two courses of action.

"What you might want to consider is getting the law changed, pursue an amendment to the Regional Airport Authority Act to allow regional airports to deannex ... and then, pursue an interlocal agreement with Highfill to see if you can get to a point of agreement," Burke said. "If you can't get to a point of agreement, you have another option that you can pursue. But, if change isn't made you won't have an option."

Board members asked that the two options be fleshed out and pursued.